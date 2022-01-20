It started with the loss of Mrs. Martin.
Ten years ago this week, I walked into the Times-Georgian with no appointment, and asked if I could see its publisher, Leonard Woolsey. The greeter informed me Leonard was busy, and I would have to come back later.
As a person who spent time in college working in journalism, I knew the importance of timely stories and deadlines so I had to go out of my comfort zone and be a little pushy.
“I really need to see him,” I said. “It’s about Carol Martin and I think he may be interested.”
The long-time Times-Georgian columnist had unexpectedly died, and I felt inspired to write a tribute to Mrs. Martin while sitting in the back row of her funeral at Carrollton First United Methodist Church. The line “She let us dig” kept popping up in my head, and following her service I put my fingers on a keyboard.
It was the first Times-Georgian column I ever wrote.
My business partner Tyler Sabo read and edited the column, and that’s when I asked him, “I wonder who’s going to replace her?”
“I think you should,” he said matter-of-factly. “But you better take this column to him right now because newspapers don’t wait around. They’ll find her replacement by the end of the day.”
He wasn’t kidding, and I actually thought writing a weekly column may be fun. More importantly, I was at a point in my life where I really needed a creative outlet as an escape from the day-to-day routine of being a husband, father and financial advisor.
Thankfully, Tyler’s encouragement and my pushiness worked as Leonard stepped out of his office to greet me. I could tell he was busy so I moved straight to the point.
“Leonard, I felt inspired to write this column as a tribute to Mrs. Martin,” I told him. “I literally grew up in her front yard, and every day after school my neighborhood friends and I would play baseball or football on the Martins lawn.”
Carol and her husband Dr. Mac had the perfect yard for a ball field, and unlike most folks in today’s world who want their yards to look pristine and capable of winning a local garden award, Carol let the neighborhood kids dig her yard to make a batter’s box, pitcher’s mound or whatever else we needed. She even told us where we could find her shovel to do the work.
“What’s the newspaper’s plan to replace Mrs. Martin?” I asked Leonard.
“We’re still not sure what we’re going to do,” he said.
“I know you’re busy, but I really would appreciate it if you think the tribute I wrote is worth publishing,” I said.
Leonard read the column and looked at me and said, “This is great, and we definitely will publish it.”
“Thank you so much,” I told him. “Leonard, I’ve thought about even applying for her spot.”
“Send me a few columns,” Leonard said. “I mean it. Please send me some more.”
He could have said “No” that day and I would have walked away. Instead, he didn’t and I wrote two more columns and sent them to him. I never received a response. All I know is the next week when I opened the Times-Georgian Southern Spice section, my column was there.
“Well, I guess you’re the new columnist,” said Tyler.
“I don’t know,” I replied. “I haven’t heard from anyone yet.”
Eventually, Bruce Browning called and offered the role. I accepted.
It’s funny how things happen in life. As mentioned above, Leonard could have said “No” that day and I never would have written another column. Instead, he said—“Yes.” And here we are, 10 years and 500-something columns later still going. Little did I know when I started writing for fun that 10 months later it would become part of my therapy from the tragedy of losing my son.
As the writer Paulo Coelho said, “Tears are words that need to be written.”
I know I don’t say these words often enough so here it goes—I love you. And I thank you for reading my paragraphs week after week. I must confess whenever someone mentions to me anything about something I’ve written, whether it made you laugh, cry, think or whatever, it means the world to me to know in some way we’ve connected.
It’s hard to believe these words kickstart another year of writing. As for this column, I’m out of gas and it’s time to put it to rest.
Now, I need some ideas for future columns, and right now I can’t think of anything. Therefore, I’m off to the grocery store for inspiration.
See you next week.
