American Legion Post 143 hosted its first Community Red Cross Blood Drive on December 29 which resulted in the donation of 14 pints of blood to the Red Cross.
Blood Drive Coordinator Randy Purser, along with several other members of the Post 143 family, including Dyane Purser, Bill Maddox, Wanda Maddox, Auxiliary President Jeanette Henson, and Post Commander Ronnie Pate, were instrumental in setting up the main meeting hall for Red Cross Technicians and donors.
They also assisted with pre-registration, provided donors with drinks and snacks, and handed out long sleeve Red Cross tee shirts.
Additionally, Kevin Shuemake from Temple was the winner of a bottle of wine donated by Donna and Steve Fuller.
Post 143 issued a special thanks to the community for supporting this one-day event and their contributions of blood to the Red Cross. Seventeen people originally registered and eight of those were members of the Post 143 family.
