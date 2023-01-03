American Legion Post 143 holds first annual blood drive

American Legion Post 143 hosted its first bood drive on Dec. 29 and collected 14 pints of blood for the American Red Cross. Pictured left to right are Post Commander Ronnie Pate, Carroll County Board of Commission Chair Michelle Morgan and Post 143 Past Senior Vice Commander Randy Purser.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

American Legion Post 143 hosted its first Community Red Cross Blood Drive on December 29 which resulted in the donation of 14 pints of blood to the Red Cross.

Blood Drive Coordinator Randy Purser, along with several other members of the Post 143 family, including Dyane Purser, Bill Maddox, Wanda Maddox, Auxiliary President Jeanette Henson, and Post Commander Ronnie Pate, were instrumental in setting up the main meeting hall for Red Cross Technicians and donors.

