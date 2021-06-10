In a little over two weeks, Villa Rica will again be celebrating Independence Day with one of the area’s biggest pyrotechnic displays.
After being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 15th annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza will be held rain or shine on July 3 at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex, better known as the V-Plex, at 1605 Highway 61.
The show will feature two nostalgia bands, Common Rarity, which covers the songs of Billy Idol, Poison, Van Halen, Guns N Roses, Journey, and other power bands of the 80s and 90s. Monsters of Yacht covers the hits of the 70s and 80s.
Along with a sky full of fireworks, there will be other music, face painting, inflatables, and other fun activities.
The show begins at 5 p.m. with the singing of the national anthem by Jelinda Hill, a performer from Villa Rica. The fireworks display will begin as soon as it gets dark. Sunset for July 3 will be 8:54 p.m.
This event is expected to draw an estimated 15,000 people, so parking on site will be limited. VIP parking passes can be purchased while supply lasts for $10 at Gold Dust Park. There are also several large parking areas in the vicinity of the V-Plex.
The fireworks will be conducted by East Coast Pyrotechnics which produces hundreds of fireworks shows annually.
Common Rarity will begin their performance at 5:15 p.m. Then, at 7 p.m., the headlining act, Monsters of Yacht, will take the stage.
While the fireworks show and concert are free, there will be other events and activities that will be available for small fees.
These include helicopter rides for $30.00 from 4-9 p.m.; a rock-climbing wall $5.00; carnival bungee jumping $8.00; carnival water rollers $8.00; duck pond $5.00 — $10.00; caricature artist, face painting, and inflatable slides are available from 4:30- 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices for these activities range by vendor from $10 — $20.00.
There will also be food and drink for sale at the site.
This year, the Extravaganza is sponsored by Printpack as well as Gradick Communications, GFL Environmental, State Farm Amy Brown, Putt-N-Around Golf Carts, and John Thornton Chevrolet.
