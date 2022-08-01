Douglas County Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette commended the Winston community for supporting firefighters as they battled for nearly eight hours to contain a property fire.
When firefighters arrived at 7192 Post Road around 7:28 p.m. last Thursday, they found a three-car garage, several outbuildings, numerous storage trailers and sheds engulfed in flames.
Jolivette said a residence was in danger of because of the rapidly growing fire.
“Our people did a great job of in keeping the residence safe,” Jolivette said. “The community came out to help. I thought that was really big. It was definitely hot out there.”
Jolivette said they immediately requested backup and put several other personnel on notice because of the potential of the blaze.
“We told the outgoing shift to be ready,” Jolivette said.
It took seven and half hours and 125,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire before firefighters left the scene.
In all, 31 firefighters, eight fire engines, a squad, battalion chief, and other support/command personnel were called to the scene that evening.
Jolivette said they located two of the resident’s three dogs.
No injuries were reported, although a firefighter was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
“I’m really pleased with our people and the community support,” Jolivette said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.