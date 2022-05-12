Carroll County authorities and the Georgia State Patrol reported early Thursday that a crash occurred involving a fire engine that injured two firefighters.
GSP responded to that incident in the area of Clem Lowell Road.
According to GSP, the estimated time of the crash was 7:26 a.m. and they arrived at the scene at 7:51 a.m.
The firefighter driving the fire truck sustained “suspected minor or visible injuries” and was taken to Tanner Hospital via West Georgia EMS, the report said.
The passenger firefighter sustained “suspected serious injury” and was sent to Cobb Keystone via life flight.
Carroll County authorities reported that one of the injured was treated and released and the other was due to have surgery on Thursday afternoon due to what authorities initially described as "an open leg fracture."
The firemen were traveling south on Clem Lowell Road and were en route to respond to a medical emergency call at the time of the crash. The truck’s emergency lights and sirens were activated.
The fire truck left the roadway to the right and struck two mail boxes, 1035 and 1057 Clem Lowell Road, per the report.
The driver overcorrected the vehicle's steering, which caused the fire truck to rotate counter clockwise, the report said.
The driver lost control of the vehicle. As the fire truck rotated, it left the roadway to the left. As it left the roadway, it struck a group of trees with the front end, passenger, driver side, top, and rear end, per the report.
Prior to leaving the roadway, the undercarriage of the fire truck struck the asphalt as it was coming off the roadway.
The fire truck came to a final, uncontrolled rest off of the roadway, facing north. All areas of impact were off of the roadway, the report said.
There were no contributions listed that could have caused the crash.
