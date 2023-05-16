Almost a year to the date following groundbreaking for the City of Carrollton's newest fire station, the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the $3.2 million Station 23 was held Monday afternoon with city leadership, fire department officials and staff taking part.
The initial groundbreaking for the station was held on April 13 last year. Fire staff moved into the new facility on April 17.
With approximately 7,450 square feet of space, the new fire station doubles the size of the previous Station 23 that was built in 1981 adjacent to the parking lot at Central High School's football stadium. Constructed at an estimated cost of $3,187,531, the new facility is located at 300 Centennial Drive in Carrollton, across the street from Central High.
Station 23 is manned by the existing staff of four personnel who are assigned to the station.
"This is a beautiful facility that embraces modern electrical and communication systems with lots of room for growth," Carrollton Fire Chief Allen English said.
Chief English, a 28-year veteran of the of the CFD who assumed the fire chief's post last year after Jimmy Bearden retired after a 42-year career, noted that the fire station was designed with personnel safety in mind . Features include separate gear storage areas, independent ventilation systems, and a decontamination room.
Engine No. 23 and a reserve fire engine are located at the site. The station includes 4,000 square feet set aside for living quarters and an additional 3,000 square feet that encompasses the two drive-thru engine ays.
The primary contractor for the project was J&R Construction of Carrollton.
It is supervised by a Daily Battalion Chief who oversees all of the city's fire stations. A shift lieutenant is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the station.
Fire Station No. 23 has currently answered the most calls in the city during 2023 with 588 calls thus far after totaling 1,439 responses last year. The old Fire Station No. 23 responded to its last call, a motor vehicle accident, at 6:37 p.m. on April 16. The first call response by the new Fire Station No. 23 was a medical call on April 17 at 12:45 p.m.
Other City of Carrollton fire stations include:
Station 21- Located at 115 West Center Street near the downtown Adamson Square area, this site also serves as home to the Carrollton Fire Department Headquarters.
Station 22- Near the University of West Georgia campus at 802 Lovvorn Road, this station opened in August, 2018 after the previous firehouse was damaged by a tornado and had to be rebuilt.
Station 24- Located on the east side of Carrollton off Northside Drive near East Carrollton Park and Lake Carroll, Station 24 went in service in 2008 and became the city's fourth fire station.
According to Chief English, Carrollton Fire Department personnel have responded to a total of 2,176 calls thus far during 2023.
"Fire Station No. 21 (West Center Street) runs approximately 40% of our annual calls," Chief English said.
