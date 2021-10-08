An early Friday afternoon fire totally destroyed a vacant warehouse in Villa Rica near the Carroll County border
Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said that a two-story brick warehouse in the 14900 block of Veterans Memorial Highway was a total loss after a fire.
Jolivette said it took about “8-10,000” gallons of water to battle the blaze on for an hour and half.
Jolivette said the fire department got the first call about the fire around 1:18 p.m. Friday.
He said the Carroll County Fire Department aided in putting out the fire.
“Our guys quickly jumped on it,” Jolivette said. “Carroll County got there first and it was a joint effort. We got the opportunity to work with them.”
The fire is still under investigation, according to Jolivette.
Jolivette said the vacant building was being used for storage. The fire chief didn’t indicate what was being stored at the building.
No injuries were reported.
“We are investigating what started the fire,” Jolivette said. “We know it was a total loss.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.