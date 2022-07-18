Two best friends turned into two business partners.
Mandy Peace and Morgan King are co-owners for Peace In Cupcakes located at 925 Maple Street, Suite L, in Carrollton.
“My last name is Peace and I really wanted my name to be a part of the business name. It was hard to find a name for a long time but once we settled on cupcakes being our main product it kinda just popped up. We offer way more than just cupcakes but I feel like it was very fitting for us,” Peace said.
Peace and King worked together at Kroger's Carrollton location and became best friends. Peace was the deli/bakery manager and King was a bakery department manager too.
“I've always wanted to open a bakery. I threw the idea out for Morgan at the beginning of Covid 2020. She was excited and wanted to be a part of my dream,” Peace said.
Peace is originally from Cedartown and transferred to Carrollton when Kroger re-opened after undergoing renovations in 2013. King is from Douglasville and moved to Carrollton after high school.
Peace has been married to her husband, Justin, for eight years and has two sons. She worked at Kroger for 18 years and has been decorating cakes for 17 of those years. King has been married to her husband, Matt, for two years. King worked at Kroger for seven years and has been decorating cakes for five.
“We both enjoy spending time with our families and going to the beach,” Peace said.
According to Peace, once she learned how to decorate cakes, she wanted to open her own bakery.
“I am still learning how to bake different things. We definitely like to test out new products or suggestions from our customers,” Peace said.
Although King has been baking since she was a child, Peace just started baking from scratch within the past three years. They are both self taught in decorating and baking from scratch.
“I've researched and watched a lot of videos to learn the science behind baking. It requires a lot of patience and even more trial and error. For instance, it was a full year of deflated and footless macarons before Morgan finally figured them out. Now, she can pretty much do them with her eyes closed as long as weather is permitting. If it's very humid or rainy then most of the time it's a no-go because the egg whites won't whip up. All of our products are made from scratch, including the icings and cheesecakes. We had to transition from being home bakers with gas ovens to using a convection oven,” Peace said.
They search cookbooks for recipes and also get them from family and friends.
“All of our recipes have been altered from their original source to fit our needs and to work within our time frames. I also have a lot of recipes from my great grandmother that I've updated. The only recipe I haven't altered is my great grandmother's pie crust recipe. It was perfect just as it was,” Peace said.
Peace had been a manager for over 12 years and wanted to use her skills to open her own business.
“I am very passionate about how employees are treated and I want to offer better benefits, when we are able to financially, to my employees. I researched for years to learn everything I could to be able to open a storefront,” Peace said.
Peace in Cupcakes offers cupcakes of 10-15 varieties, chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, iced sugar cookies, birthday cakes, wedding cakes, cheesecakes, brownies, muffins, banana bread, cakepops, chocolate pretzels and marshmallows, cake truffles and macarons.
“We are also open to trying new items if requested. We add new flavors weekly. We just started a new line for jumbo gourmet cookies that include smores, oatmeal chocolate chip, oreo chocolate chip, nutter butter, and oatmeal raisin,” Peace said.
This week Peace in Cupcakes will celebrate its one year anniversary on July 22. There will be a ribbon cutting hosted by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce on July 21 at the Maple Street location from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
“We are so excited to have made it a full year,” Peace said.
