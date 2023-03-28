The Temple City Council met Monday night to conduct their monthly city committee meeting. The key committees that were discussed during the meeting included the budget and finance, public safety and public works committees. There was also a special called meeting that interrupted the committee meeting that looked at a new CPA firm for the city and discussed the potential Bremen Logistics Center.
The first committee that spoke during the meeting was the Budget and Finance Committee which included looking at the key actions of the 2023 Georgia General Assembly and its impact on Temple and taking a look at handling the the City’s fiscal support for the County’s mobile crisis response unit vehicle
With the 2023 Georgia General Assembly wrapping up, City Administrator Bill Osborne said, “This has not been a kind session to local government in Georgia in my opinion.” However, at this moment Osborne said he believes that there is no action that should be taken yet.
Temple is currently waiting to see what final actions are completed by the State before making any further decisions. A damage assessment will be available on the 10th at Temple’s City Council Meeting. The biggest concern for Temple at the moment is the concern for an increase to load limits for trucks looking more likely to come into law.
The City of Temple followed the review of the General Assembly with a discussion of how they will handle the fiscal support for the County’s mobile crisis response unit vehicle. During the discussion, the issue of previous year’s payment arose.
“I called the organization to talk to their executive director because we kept going around in a circle and I spoke to her directly because they would know whether or not and could confirm whether or not we had made any payments to them," Temple City Clerk Kristin Etheredge said. "She last week got me the documentation that we need to get her in our system so we can pay them. She understands our intention was to get the funds to her and that we are planning to do that, but I did double check with the actual organization and we did not.”
The Public Safety Committee began by giving an update on the implementation of the Flock Safety project that had been approved during the last council meeting.
It was reported that everything is running smoothly at the moment and the project should be started in the next week. This was followed by further discussion of the railroad situation on Sage Street. Temple Police Chief Creig Lee said he is currently waiting to get back with the construction contractor for getting the poles put in place. Lee said he believes that the project will not take very long once it begins.
The City of Temple Public Works Committee introduced the new Director Joshua Smith as well as discussed issues within the City of Temple’s Water Meter Replacement project. Smith opened up the Public Works Committee portion by introducing himself and commending Assistant City Administrator Lisa Jacobson for her work with the Public Works Department prior to his hiring.
The council moved onto the Water Meter Replacement project discussing issues with the number of water meters that were purchased. The city purchased 1780 meters and 2145 meters need to be replaced.
“Somebody, somewhere needs to be explaining this," Coucilman Richard Bracknell said. "It’s just like Temple is a cash register. Come take whatever you want to. And next time we have a project we are right back to the exact same thing. Does this happen in other cities?”
The council will have to approve the purchase of the 365 missing meters.
The City of Temple also held their special meeting where the council decided on a new CPA firm for the purpose of the City of Temple’s annual audit. The council approved the recommendation from Mayor Johnson that the Carrollton CPA firm of Will Robinson be approved.
The council completed their special called meeting a response to the request from the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission for the City of Temple to decide if it wants to voice support for or opposition to the location of a 1 million-plus square-foot new industrial building south of I-20 in the City of Bremen, in accordance with provisions of the State’s Development of Regional Impact regulations. The council voted 3-0 in favor to make no objection to the building. The project is currently in the beginning stages
“The often discussed proposed site is in the city on the southwest side of I-20 at the Waco exit," Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks told the Times-Georgian. "Currently, there are no utilities available to the site. The city has a proposed water extension from the north side of I-20 to the south side. However, we have not received commitments for the payment of such extension, etc. Also, as far as sewer is concerned my understanding is the easements from private property owners would need to be secure prior to any line extensions being made as well.”
