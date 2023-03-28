The Temple City Council met Monday night to conduct their monthly city committee meeting. The key committees that were discussed during the meeting included the budget and finance, public safety and public works committees. There was also a special called meeting that interrupted the committee meeting that looked at a new CPA firm for the city and discussed the potential Bremen Logistics Center.

The first committee that spoke during the meeting was the Budget and Finance Committee which included looking at the key actions of the 2023 Georgia General Assembly and its impact on Temple and taking a look at handling the the City’s fiscal support for the County’s mobile crisis response unit vehicle

