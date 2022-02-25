The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held their monthly work session Thursday to review and discuss items for the next meeting and recap financials for January 2022.
Financial Director Alecia Searcy presented an update of the general fund with a statement of revenue, expenditures and changes in fund balance for the seven months ending Jan. 31, 2022.
The current month total revenues collected is $4,208,061 bringing the year to date amount to $50,121,103 which is $3,652,041 more than the prior year to date amount. The current month’s total expenditures is $4,706,853 bringing the year to date to $32,842,718 which is $1,920,262 more than the prior year to date amount.
The excess of revenues over expenditures is $17,278,385. It was acknowledged that the increase in expenditures was not expected, but it was attributed to increase in price of necessary items for departments to run.
The county has been conservatively spending and commissioners suggest that it should stay that way since it is unknown where prices will go. The finance department will start working on the 2023 budget now.
The pathway renovations ARPA grant agreement was added to the consent agenda to consider granting up to $225,000 for Pathways to renovate the facility located at 153 Independence Drive, Carrollton, Ga., in order to respond to the public health emergency and the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and authorize the Chairman to execute the agreement and take all other actions to implement the terms of the agreement.
Jade Benefield, CEO of Pathways Center, was present to speak in favor of this along with County Attorney Stacey Blackmon.
Also added to to the consent agenda was consideration of ARPA subrecipient grant intergovernmental agreement with the City of Carrollton to grant up to $75,000 for the city to purchase, own, operate and maintain a vehicle and ancillary equipment to be used solely for the Carroll County Crisis Response Team, which uses a co-responder model when responding to 911 dispatch emergency calls in which there is an identified or suspected behavioral health or psychiatric concern, in response to the public health emergency and the negative impact of the pandemic.
Jodie Carroll Goodman, director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates spoke in favor of this agreement. During the Susan A. Mabry Citizens Academy, Goodman acknowledged that this program has benefited the community by de-escalating situations that could have otherwise ended in an arrest.
Goodman said of the 350 calls the crisis response team has responded to, there has only been one arrest.
Consideration of Carrier’s quote of $68,608 to replace the two air conditioning drivers in the Historic Courthouse and Courthouse, this includes a three-year parts warranty, plus the rental of two chiller units for a total not to exceed $100,000 is added to
the consent agenda for the next meeting.
The agreement in connection with filming of a movie at Moore’s Bridge Park was added to the consent agenda. If approved, the park will be closed to the public during filming which is set for May 19 to June 2 with teardown of the set scheduled for June 24.
During the work session, the consideration of the expenditure of $18,800 to repair a wall on the Magistrate court building to be paid out of committed fund balance was also discussed. The repair will eliminate the water getting into the building during wet weather.
District Court Administrator Will Simmons of the Sixth Judicial Administrative District was present to discuss the consideration of resolution regarding the Coweta Judicial Circuit salary supplement for Superior Court judges.
Consideration of the issuance of a Request for Proposal for the design professional for the new County Administration Facility, and to authorize the Chairman and staff to take all necessary action in connection with it was mentioned as well.
The conversation surrounding the RFQ for architects on the Villa Rica fire station was held off until the meeting due to the absence of Commissioner Clint Chance.
The topics listed that were added to the consent agenda will be voted on in the next Board of Commissioners meeting taking place March 1 at 6 p.m.
