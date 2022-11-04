The first offensive possession of Bremen’s 41-7 blowout win over Lakeview-Oglethorpe County is probably the most that Blue Devils fans can find fault in during the Friday night homecoming finale.
The rest of a game that evened Bremen’s regular season record to 5-5 was pretty stellar including Trent McPherson’s four touchdowns along with a pair of TDs, one passing, one throwing, from quarterback Aiden Price.
A turnover marred the start of the finale, but a big play on special teams wiped away early gaffe.
Price led the Devils down the field after the Blue Devils took the game’s opening kickoff until a fumble at the Warriors’ 33-yard line gave Lakeview the football and a momentum switch.
A facemask penalty and a pass play got Lakeview to Bremen’s 25.
Bremen’s defense then stiffened and forced a fourth down.
The play that followed — a blocked field goal that deflected into the hands of Ayden Haney — snatched back the momentum and set up Bremen’s first score. Haney took the ball down the right sideline to Lakeview’s 15.
Price made the big play pay off with a two-yard touchdown run off right tackle with 6:06 to go in the first quarter. The PAT put Bremen up 7-0.
After a three-and-out, the Blue Devils got the ball back and capped their third drive of the night with a 32-yard TD run by McPherson. At the 2:30 mark of the first quarter the Devils enjoyed a 14-0 lead.
That’s where things stood at the end of the first.
It took less than two minutes for the Devils to widen their lead. A 15-yard TD pass from Price to Jonah Hatchett put Bremen up 21-0 after the extra point with 10:18 to go in the first half.
Lakeview turned the tables a bit on the ensuing methodical, time-consuming drive culminating in a three-yard TD pass cut Bremen’s lead by two touchdowns at 21-7 with 5:08 to go in the half.
An onside kick attempt by the Warriors failed which put Bremen in Lakeview territory at their 47.
McPherson scored two touchdowns in less than a minute. His first in that span and second TD of the half came with 3:03 to go in the second quarter. The point after went wide left, keeping Bremen’s lead at 27-7.
Two plays into the Warriors’ ensuing drive, Bremen forced a fumble recovered at the 29.
McPherson got his third TD of the night two plays later from 28 yards out. The point after put Bremen up 34-7 with 2:15 to go in the half.
It took nearly the entire third quarter for either team to make a big play. Owen Milans, as if he was playing center field, picked off a Warriors’ pass and returned the ball to the 25 yard line with 1:50 to go in the third.
McPherson’s fourth TD was from 14 yards out with 56.9 seconds to go.
The point after put Bremen up 41-7. That lead put the fourth quarter into a running clock for the remainder of the game.
