The first offensive possession of Bremen’s 41-7 blowout win over Lakeview-Oglethorpe County is probably the most that Blue Devils fans can find fault in during the Friday night homecoming finale.

The rest of a game that evened Bremen’s regular season record to 5-5 was pretty stellar including Trent McPherson’s four touchdowns along with a pair of TDs, one passing, one throwing, from quarterback Aiden Price.

Trending Videos