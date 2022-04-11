With spring break now in the books, students across the county hit the final stretch of the 2021-2022 school year Monday with six more weeks of having to get out of bed and head to class.
It will be a busy month and a half for kids, teachers, staff, and yes, parents as well. Calendars in the kitchen and on cell phones will be dotted with various activities ranging from and array of spring sports, concerts and musicals, proms, second semester tests.
And for nearly for 1,800 seniors in the Carroll County and Carrollton City school systems, it will be the final days of their high school careers. Graduation exercises for the Trojan Class of 2022 is scheduled for Friday evening, May 20 at Grisham Stadium, and the final day of the 2021-22 school year for all other Carrollton City Schools students is Wednesday, May 25.
At the Carroll County Schools, the final day of classes for students other than graduating seniors is Friday, May 27. The following are graduation dates, times, and locations for the five county high schools and the 12-For Life program:
Bowdon High- May 26, 8 p.m., BHS Football Stadium
Central High- May 28, 1:30 p.m., UWG Coliseum
Mt. Zion High- May 27, 8 p.m., MZHS Stadium
Temple High- May 28, 6 p.m., UWG Coliseum
Villa Rica High- May 28, 9 a.m., UWG Coliseum
12 For Life- May 24, 6 p.m., Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center
