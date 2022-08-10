Dylan Huey

Bremen plays their second scrimmage of the preseason today at 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion. Pictured is Dylan Huey at an earlier practice.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The last round of high school football scrimmages will start this week, as the Bremen Blue Devils travel to Donald L. Nixon Stadium to take on the Mt. Zion Eagles in a Thursday-night matchup tonight.

Bremen is coming off a tough 38-0 loss to a very talented Rockmart team in last week's scrimmage. They will look to flip the script against a Mt. Zion team coming off a face-off with Temple in their scrimmage last week. Bremen at Mt. Zion starts at 7 p.m.

