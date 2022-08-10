The last round of high school football scrimmages will start this week, as the Bremen Blue Devils travel to Donald L. Nixon Stadium to take on the Mt. Zion Eagles in a Thursday-night matchup tonight.
Bremen is coming off a tough 38-0 loss to a very talented Rockmart team in last week's scrimmage. They will look to flip the script against a Mt. Zion team coming off a face-off with Temple in their scrimmage last week. Bremen at Mt. Zion starts at 7 p.m.
Another cross-area scrimmage happening this week will be the Central Lions traveling to Staples Stadium to take on the Heard County Braves. The Braves are coming off a scrimmage with Bowdon last Friday, and the Lions are coming off a strong performance at Spalding.
Two local teams will have their first scrimmages of August this week, as both Carrollton and Haralson County kick things off this Friday.
Haralson County travels to Villa Rica High School to take on the Wildcats. The Rebels' first scrimmage of the season happened at Gulf Shores (Al.) in early June, and now they will have a tough test for their first in-state scrimmage with the defending 6-5A Region Champions, a team coming off a scrimmage against Troup County at Callaway Stadium last week.
Carrollton will play their first and only scrimmage of the season at Alexander High School this Friday (not Dalton, update from last week). JuJu Lewis will finally showcase his talent on a varsity football level, along with a strong supporting cast on both sides of the ball.
Also on the docket will be an away scrimmage for the Bowdon Red Devils, as they take on Rabun County. The Red Devils are coming off a strong performance at home against Heard County last Friday.
Finally, the Temple Tigers will travel to Armuchee High School for their second scrimmage this Friday. Though they did not keep an official score, head coach Cory Nix says the Tigers won 14-7 in varsity minutes against Mt. Zion last week, and they will look to build on that momentum against the Indians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.