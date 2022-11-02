Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election in Georgia continues through Friday, Nov. 4, and thus far, a record number of registered voters have gone to the polls.
As of mid-afternoon Wednesday approximately 1.5 million citizens statewide had completed and deposited their ballots, based on figures listed on the Georgia Secretary of State's website. Veteran elections observers are saying that sigh-stakes battles over economics, voting rights, and access to health care have drawn early voters to the polls in Georgia
Locally, Carroll County Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby told the Times-Georgian at 3 p.m. yesterday that 15,967 Carroll voters had completed and deposited their ballots at the county elections center at 423 College Street in Carrollton and at the Powell Park Art Center at 524 Leslie Drive in Villa Rica.
This Friday, November 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., is the final day for early voting in Carroll County at both the Carrollton and Villa Rica sites. Saturday voting was available in Carrollton on Oct. 22 and 29.
Any Carroll County registered voter can vote at either Early Voting Site in Carrollton or Villa Rica.
Statistics listed on the Georgia Secretary of State's website, Data Hub - 2022 General Election- showed the following voter demographic tabulations as of mid-Wednesday afternoon:
- 1,125,545- White/Not of Hispanic Origin
- 573,652- Black
- 34,472- Asian
- 32,892- Hispanic
- 4,707- American Indian
- 175,923- Other
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.