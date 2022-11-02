Early Voting for Nov. 8 General Election ends Friday

Early voting in Carrollton for the Nov. 8 General Elections ends this Friday, November 4 t 5 p.m. Voting precincts throughout the state have been busy since early began on Oct. 17. Pictured above are voters filling out their ballots at the Carroll County Elections Center on College Street in Carrollton.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election in Georgia continues through Friday, Nov. 4, and thus far, a record number of  registered voters have gone to the polls.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday approximately 1.5 million citizens statewide had completed and deposited their ballots, based on figures listed on the Georgia Secretary of State's website. Veteran elections observers are saying that sigh-stakes battles over economics, voting rights, and access to health care have drawn early voters to the polls in Georgia

