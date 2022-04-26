All suspects have been arrested in reference to an armed robbery that occurred in a Columbia Drive neighborhood two weeks ago.
Police were able to identify the remaining two suspects as Ashlyn Hutchinson, 24, of Temple and Kerry Mitchell, 33, of Gainesville.
Kristal Stephens, 41, of Bowdon, was the first woman identified with the incident, arrested Thursday.
Carroll County deputies responded to Bagwell Apartments, 416 Columbia Drive in Carrollton, in reference to an armed robbery on April 11.
The victim told police that two women and a man entered his apartment. The man allegedly assaulted him by striking him in the face with a firearm multiple times while one of the females held him around the throat, authorities said.
Deputy Alex Wheeler and Deputy Mason Dodson spoke with the victim inside of his apartment. Dodson could see that the victim had a “swollen right eye and a huge laceration underneath it” and was “bleeding profusely” from his eye as well, Dodson’s report said.
The victim said he was standing in the doorway when he was pistol-whipped by one of the individuals, but does know what happened after that, per the report.
The two women and the man left the residence with a safe that contained $1,500 cash and $5,000 worth of gold jewelry and a cell phone.
The victim was transported to Tanner Hospital’s Carrollton location, and eventually transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for the injuries he sustained, authorities said.
Over the course of several days, investigators obtained video footage of the events leading up to the incident and were able to obtain a vehicle description.
Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office had contact with the suspect vehicle in another burglary incident. The suspect vehicle fled, and deputies witnessed a man and woman exit the vehicle and flee on foot, per authorities.
Deputies were able to identify the woman passenger in the vehicle as Kristal Stephens, and the man was later identified as Kerry Mitchell.
Investigators with the Property Unit obtained search warrants and conducted interviews over the course of the following weeks and were able to identify the third suspect as Ashlyn Hutchinson.
Multiple warrants were signed on the three offenders, and all three were taken into custody.
Hutchinson and Stephens are being charged with home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Mitchell is being charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, three counts of failure to obey yield sign, driving on the wrong side of the road, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation, according to online records.
All three of them remain in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
