A new elective will be offered at Carrollton Junior High School next year to help prepare students for the high school video production pathway.
The new video production course will be offered to seventh and eighth-grade students. The goal of the class is to introduce students to the fundamentals of film and video production.
Curricula for the course will include students engaging in hands-on experiences as they learn the basics of filmmaking. They will participate in every aspect of video production, from editing to directing on-screen talent.
Additionally, the students will practice shooting videos, creating sound recordings and sound engineering, and editing using video editing software.
The intent of offering this elective is to give students a head start if they choose to pursue a high school pathway in video production.
Wendy Samples will be teaching the class and said she is excited to get started.
“I believe that students will be excited to have this opportunity at the junior high school level,” Samples said. “I am looking forward to inspiring creativity and watching students enhance their technical skills.”
The film industry is booming in Georgia and Samples said helping students gain skills that could potentially help them earn a living one day is a great opportunity.
“Georgia’s film industry adds billions to the state’s economy which provides job opportunities that were not once available in our area,” she said. “One of the benefits of taking this course is that students learn a skill that can someday earn them a living.”
