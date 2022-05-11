Everyone is familiar with the story of David and Goliath and how David defeated the most feared giant in the land with nothing but a slingshot and a stone. In 2020, the world came face-to-face with a similar giant known as Covid-19, and Carrollton native Mark Buchanan along with many other people in the world was forced to muster up their strength and courage and face the very thing that was threatening their lives. But it was the fight and faith of Buchanan and his family that got him through to tell his story.
Buchanan graduated from Carrollton High School in 1985 and worked at Georgia Power on the line crew for 36 years. He was always healthy and never had any major health issues and was a non-smoker. His family was introduced to Covid-19 when his son Jake contracted the virus earlier in the year of 2020.
“When he got Covid, I really didn’t think anything about it,” Buchanan said. “I was healthy. I never smoked, never did anything. After he got it, he left and stayed away from home. He came back and all of a sudden, I started feeling bad.”
Several of Buchanan’s family members who work as registered nurses at Tanner Medical Center advised him to go to the hospital to get checked for pneumonia. On August 5, he drove himself to the hospital and was told that he had contracted the Covid-19 virus. He was kept overnight and three days later, he was moved to the intensive care unit and intubated. This was the beginning of his battle with the virus.
As time passed, Buchanan’s health continued to decline and, on August 27, he was transferred to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. While there, he was put on an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine which is used to pump and oxygenate a patient’s blood outside the body allowing the heart and lungs to rest.
“They [Emory University Hospital] came and got me, and my wife remembered that they wore hazmat suits. She said that she had never seen anything like it,” Buchanan said.
After touching down at Emory University Hospital, Buchanan was sedated for more than two months. During that time, his family only was allowed to visit three times; however, they did get to Facetime him quite often when he wasn’t sedated.
Just six weeks after his arrival in Atlanta, Buchanan’s lungs were completely destroyed by the virus, but he had a praying family, a supportive community rooting for him, and a persistent wife. Melissa Buchanan refused to give up on her husband. She pushed for the doctors to do all they could, and she searched for any hospital willing to perform a transplant but to no avail. There weren’t any professionals anywhere near willing to take on Covid-19. This was something doctors never had seen before and with the condition of Buchanan’s lungs, no one thought he would pull through it.
“At times, I felt like I was being selfish seeing Mark struggle. I often wondered if I needed to let him go like doctors suggested in order to end his suffering,” Melissa said. “After many doctors told us there was no hope for recovery, we leaned on our faith, praying fervently and working diligently to find a facility willing to accept him for a lung transplant.”
From doctor to doctor, calls were made beginning with the help of Buchanan’s local, family physician Dr. Taylor Gordon. And finally, a jet was sent to Emory. Three hours later, Buchanan was in Gainesville, Florida at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital which is more than 350 miles away from Atlanta.
On October 8, Buchanan woke up. He was unable to walk, talk, or stand. By this time, he’d experienced major weight loss going from 240 pounds to 167 pounds. His doctor searched for his new pair of lungs and found a pair on October 20, but they were no good for use. Eight days later, with a new donor, Buchanan finally was approved to have a double-lung transplant, and he received his new lungs.
“Thank God for the donor,” Buchanan said. “It’s because of them that I am here today.”
Buchanan began his rehabilitation program in November, and it was no easy feat for him. He was used to hard work; that is how he thrived. And because his family did not give up on him, there was no way that he would give up on himself so close to the end of the battle.
“It was work continuously,” he said. “They said that they had never seen anybody work as hard as I did. But I said, ‘if my family can keep me going this long, then I will finish it up this way.’”
Because he had to complete the inpatient rehabilitation program in Florida, his Georgia Power family started a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of his wife Melissa to help his family with travel, lodging, and meal expenses. They raised more than $16,000, and Melissa temporarily uprooted herself and rented an apartment in Florida to support her husband. He desperately desired to be home by Christmas and on December 23, he finally was released from care. He was the fifth person in the southeast to undergo this type of Covid-related procedure.
“I didn’t take it seriously back then but now I do, I have to,” he said. “Now, I have to wear my mask when I’m in big crowds. I wear it at church. I just have to do a lot of things I didn’t do because of it.”
Unfortunately, Buchanan cannot partake in the lifestyle he once was used to. Living in the country and raising animals has proven to be a challenge because he can no longer put his hands in dirt, mow the lawn, garden, bush hog, or do anything in the pasture. Though his life has changed dramatically, Buchanan feels blessed to be here.
“Without God and my family and friends, I never would have made it through this trial. God had his hand on Mark from start to finish and guided us along the way, opening doors, and presenting opportunities when it seemed like there were no options left,” Melissa said. “We are so blessed to have another chance at life with mark.
Though it wasn’t a stone that killed the giant in the famous bible story of David and Goliath, in this case, it was his unwavering mustard seed faith; the prayers of his family and community; and the love, heart, and perseverance of his wife that Buchanan triumphed over the silent killer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.