A Villa Rica woman was arrested after getting into an alleged fight with her mother and stepfather on Saturday.
On Nov. 12, Carroll County Deputy Mason Dodson was dispatched to 3207 Greenhill Drive in reference to a man with blood all over himself. According to dispatch, the complainant was a security employee for Fairfield Plantation in Villa Rica because a man drove himself from that address and told security his wife and step-daughter, later identified as Christina Tarkington, 34, of Villa Rica, were fighting, per the report.
According to the report, upon Dodson’s arrival there was a woman with blood all over herself and no pants standing on the yard distraught, which was determined to be Tarkington. The report cites that Tarkington was under the influence during the incident. As Dodson followed Fire Engine 11 crew inside the residence he noticed a woman laying on the kitchen floor with blood on herself and a large amount of blood around her.
During this time, Dodson observed the male victim had blood squirting from the back of his head, which he called over medical attention.
Dodson went to speak with Tarkington about what occurred that led to the large amounts of blood.
According to the report, Tarkington continued to state that it was "her step dad’s fault, but she was not making much sense.” She reiterates that the blood came from her fighting with her step dad and mom and while speaking with Dodson she requests that she just be “taken away.”
The male victim told Dodson that Tarkington stabbed him with a piece of glass, per the report. Dodson stated that the victim had a clear cut on his left shoulder and was bleeding “profusely” out of the back of his head/neck area. The female victim told Dodson that Tarkington pushed her down and once on the ground, kicked her in the throat. The male victim had to be airlifted to Kennestone Hospital.
Tarkington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery. The incident was punishable under the Family Violence Act due to Tarkington living in the home with the victims and being their daughter.
Tarkington was released from the Carroll County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.