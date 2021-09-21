An emotional ceremony on Friday at Sam McIntyre Stadium in Villa Rica witnessed the dedication of the athletics field house to celebrate the career of former Villa Rica High Wildcat head football coach Scott Swafford.
The H. Scott Swafford Field House was dedicated in a pre-game ceremony before the Wildcats and visiting Central Lions game to honor a coach who led Villa Rica to the playoffs during each of the three years he was there. In 1986, the Wildcats went 14-1 and won the AAA state championship.
The Wildcats’ 48-26 victory on Friday over county rival Central High made the evening even sweeter as the team and the city also celebrated the renovated stadium.
The plan to name the field house for Swafford originated in December, when plans were put in motion to renovate the stadium and playing field.
VRHS principal Seth Rogers recommended the idea of naming the field house in honor of Swafford to the Carroll County Board of Education.
The plan was a surprise to Swafford, who said at the time that he was “humbled and honored and excited to have my name put on something at Villa Rica High School.”
Born and raised in Villa Rica, and a former VRHS football player himself, Swafford’s accomplishments shone during his coaching days, where he served the school for several years.
His career began at Carrollton High School, where he served as an assistant coach for six years under Coach Charlie Grisham. In 1984, he returned home to Villa Rica and where he was the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator.
The VRHS head coach at the time was given the opportunity to go back to his hometown, so at the age of 31, Swafford was promoted to lead the Villa Rica High football program.
During each of three years that Swafford was there, VRHS made the playoffs and in 1986, the team went 14-1 to win the AAA state championship.
After 1987, Swafford and his family moved to south Georgia, which at the time was considered the “hot spot” for high school football.
Swafford continued to win playoff games and served as head coaching positions in both south and north Georgia. When his son was entering the ninth grade, Swafford moved back home.
He went into administration in 2011 after 33 years in education, with 19 of those years serving as a coach and the last 14 as an administrator.
Swafford currently resides in Fairfield with his wife, Beverly.
“I’ve always been around and loved high school football, so this is kind of a dream come true,” Swafford said last year when he was told of the honor that was coming his way this fall.
“It’s always been a tremendous honor to be a part of Villa Rica football and Villa Rica High School,” he said.
