More than 400 agriculture students across Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Floyd and Troup counties gathered at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) for its annual FFA Day. The highly anticipated event was held at the co-op’s headquarters where both middle and high school FFA chapters participated in agricultural education sessions.
To help grow the very community that began the rural electrification movement and put electric cooperatives in business, Carroll EMC has organized the small-scale expo for five years running.
From early morning until noon, agriculture professionals spend half an hour presenting to rotating groups of students on their ag-related niche. This year, special guests included University of Georgia (UGA) professors, Brent Credille and Nick Fuhrman; Carroll County Young Farmers Advisor, Ryan Ayers; United States Department of Agriculture District Conservationist, Cindy Haygood; and UGA Extension County Coordinator, Paula Burke.
From a life-size calving simulator and honeybee presentation to a high-voltage demonstration and soil sampling, students learned about different types of farming and their impacts.
Keynote speaker Fuhrman, also known as Ranger Nick on Georgia Farm Bureau’s Farm Monitor, closed the morning with another stimulating presentation. Bringing to the stage his pet turtle and snake, Ranger Nick used live animals as teaching tools for not only wildlife education but also to demonstrate the ease of public speaking when sharing the spotlight.
