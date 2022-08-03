Above all things have fervent love for one another, for "love will cover a multitude of sins." Be hospitable to one another without grumbling. ~1 Peter 4: 8&9.
We should live expectantly because Christ is coming back. Getting ready to meet Him involves continually growing in love for God and others. It is important to pray regularly, and it is also important to reach out to needy people.
Hey you, you’re holding on to too many bags. You can’t do it all. You can’t carry it all. Do what you can. Be who you are. Only carry what’s important, and put the rest of the bags down. Respect the old when you are young. Help the weak when you are strong. Confess your faults when you are wrong, because one day you will be old, weak, and wrong.
When you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest. You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending. Be so busy improving yourself that you have no time to criticize others.
For humor, wouldn’t it be great if we could put ourselves in the dryer for a short time and come out wrinkle free and two sizes smaller?
Always keep an open mind and be willing to hear the other side of the story. Learn to be okay with people not knowing your side of the story. You don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Only hearing one side can leave one in the dark, but hearing both sides will make everything clear. When you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan, it will surely come back to you with interest. Your next chapter is going to cause some people to wish they had treated you better. You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself. The storm will pass. When things that used to bother you don’t bother you no more, that’s peace of mind. Enjoy that.
When you feel like you have no one to talk to or you have no one to listen. Look up because you have a God who loves you more than anything. The best thing about telling the truth is that you don’t have to remember what you said. Everyone makes mistakes in life, but that doesn’t mean that you have to pay for them the rest of your life. Sometimes, good people make bad choices. It doesn’t mean they are bad. It means they are human. May the grace of God be with you.
