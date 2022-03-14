A group of dedicated volunteers, since 2004, have been critical behind-the-scenes advocates determined to improve literacy for all children in Carroll County.
At its March 8 regular meeting, the Carrollton Board of Education decided it was time to acknowledge – and honor – Ferst Readers of Carroll County for their efforts.
Karen Wild, director of School Improvement for the district, is also a member of Ferst Readers. She introduced the leadership of the 60-plus volunteer organization, formerly known as Carroll County Ferst Foundation for Childhood Literacy, and shared statistics supporting its impact:
- More than 510,000 books have been delivered free to Carroll County children ages 0-5 over its 18-year history
- Ferst has served 16,291 children since program’s inception
- About 2,300 children are currently served by the nonprofit
“We knew, since the beginning, that children who read succeed,” said Karen Hartley, chair of the executive board. She cited the pride the volunteers feel when they learn top students throughout the county were Ferst readers as preschoolers but more important, that Ferst made an impact on students who did not have the support or means in their homes to ensure their success.
To learn more about Ferst Readers of Carroll County, visit www.carrollferst.org.
