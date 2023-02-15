A lot of my real estate business involves estates where I sell the homes of expired (that means dead) people. It is the best of times and the worst of times, but often it's just plain difficult. Sometimes it is an ancestral home with multiple family members who attach great meaning to all the decor and tchotchkes. Or sometimes it is a home that involves an administrator who is coldly unattached and just has to get the thing sold. And there's everything in between. Most of them involve getting rid of a little, or usually a lot of stuff, and then there's the cleanup and/or repairs. Occasionally, everything gets left as-is for the new owner to deal with. No matter what, it's complicated.

Why do we wait until we're dead to deal with our junk? Read: why do we leave it all to our kids to deal with? I think we generally don't believe we are ever going to die. Marie Kondo, that paragon of order, says that every object in our home should be utilitarian or it should "spark joy." Doesn't she know that all this pretty stuff in here sparks joy? Well, maybe not the papers stacked a foot high on my desk, or the strange things lurking in the backs of my closets. But who has time to yank all that out? They tell you to pull every single thing out of your closets and basically start over. Put three boxes in front of you: labeled Keep, Trash and Donate. I'm gonna do that, I really am, someday when I have a week to turn off my phone, not work, play no flute, keep no grand babies, or feed my husband. I have this sincere problem, I think it's genetic, where when I do something like empty out a closet, the rubbish starts breeding fireflies and leprechauns. I see all these wonderful possibilities, rabbit trails and memories. Next thing you know, I'm painting the hall and changing the light fixtures because I'm so inspired by some weird flicker that ignited in my brain; meanwhile the closet is spilled all out on the study floor. It might take weeks to get back to that project.

Trending Videos