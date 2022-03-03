Congressman Drew Ferguson, U.S. representative for Georgia’s 3rd congressional district, gave a response statement to President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address given Tuesday.
Ferguson closed his statement with a universal message stating, “The one thing I will say that I think we can all agree on is that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, a thug, a terrorist and we stand united with the people in Ukraine because we can not let tyranny win.”
Biden opened his speech speaking to the citizens as American people and aside from political parties that we have “a duty to one another, to America, to the American people, and to the Constitution, and an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”
When Biden spoke about his appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, he continued with his points about immigration.
“Folks, if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system. And as you might guess, I think we can do both. At our border, we’ve installed new technology, like cutting-edge scanners, to better detect drug smuggling.
We’ve set up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch more human traffickers.
We’re putting in place dedicated immigration judges in significant larger number so families fleeing persecution and violence can have their cases — cases heard faster — and those who aren’t legitimately here can be sent back…,” Biden said.
Ferguson used this point about immigration in Biden’s speech as an example as he responded stating, “There is time and time again that Joe Biden, President Biden made claims that simply aren’t factual and substantiated and quite candidly, most of the things that he’s saying go directly against what his actions has been and what we think the impact will be going forward. A clear example of that is the moment he said it is time to secure our Southern border and fix our immigration system. It’s something that we have been preaching about the tragedy that is happening in our Southern border. It’s a direct result of the Biden Administration’s failure to enforce existing laws. We have seen drugs coming across. We’ve seen human trafficking. People that are coming across the border illegally that the Biden Administration has been putting on a bus or plane and bring them to a community near you. That is unacceptable and for him to all of a sudden find religion on this issue is almost comical.”
Ferguson made it clear that he believes Biden contradicted himself during the State of the Union address by opening his response with a general expression of how he felt about the whole speech.
“Last night I attended President Biden’s State of the Union address and what I found throughout that process is that I felt like that speech was very disingenuous. I felt like the American people saw through it and I felt like it was full of hypocrisy. Let me explain what I mean by that,” Ferguson said.
He indeed went forward to explain with more examples of when Ferguson felt like Biden was “double speaking.”
Biden spoke about crime prevention in communities across America. He spoke about law enforcement.
“Let’s not abandon our streets or choose between safety and equal justice,” Biden said. “Let’s come together and protect our communities, restore trust, and hold law enforcement accountable. That’s why the Justice Department has required body cameras, banned chokeholds, and restricted no-knock warrants for its officers…”
“We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with the resources and training — resources and training they need to protect our communities. I ask Democrats and Republicans alike to pass my budget and keep our neighborhoods safe,” Biden continued.
Ferguson responded to this segment of Biden’s speech by stating, “The same thing happened when he said it is time to fund our police. You know the doublespeak coming out of his mouth after a campaign of defunding the police, its position has certainly changed. Now he wants to fund the police but at the same time saying hold them accountable.”
Ferguson also commented on Biden’s remarks about COVID-19 and the pandemic. While discussing the Paycheck Fairness Act, Biden mentioned COVID-19’s effect on citizens and gave Americans hope.
“But I also know this: Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools that we have been provided by this Congress, tonight I can say we’re moving forward safely, back to a norm — more normal routines. We’ve reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19 where severe cases are down to a level not seen since July of last year.”
Biden cited the new mask guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new mask guidelines.
“Under the new guidelines, most Americans in most of the country can now go mask free,” Biden said.
Ferguson continued with his claim that Biden had “doublespeak.”
“It’s the same thing with COVID-19,” Ferguson said. “Covid-19, he basically goes out last night and declares that it’s over. I don’t think the American people are going to give him credit. I don’t think they are going to give him credit for something that’s already happened and they’ve already acknowledged going forward. In great states like Georgia, we have been operating very differently and we’ve been very successful at it in terms of the economy, in terms of our healthcare systems and our education systems. Again I look at it one thing after another. It is in my opinion hypocritical, it was shallow.”
After Ferguson finished giving his statement of response to Biden’s speech, he accepted questions from those in the Zoom call. He was asked, “Are we doing enough to help Ukraine at this point?”
“I think we’re doing an awful lot and I do think the sanctions will have an impact down the road,” Ferguson said. “It makes no sense why we continue to buy Russian oil and allow Russian oil to be sold on the world market. Every gallon of oil that is of Russian oil has a quart of Ukrainian blood in it. I don’t think we should continue to go down that road. The striking thing was that the president never really touched on that and he never really touched on the fact that a lot of his energy policies have enabled Putin to fund his war effort. We need to be focused on clean, American energy with an all of the above solution. We need to be producing enough for ourselves and for our allies. We need to put an end to this horrible regime that has been running Russia and we need to make sure Vladimir Putin is no longer in power. I think we do that by cutting off the money supply which is the oil.”
