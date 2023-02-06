Congressman Drew Ferguson has introduced the Guaranteeing Independent Growth(GIG) Act to Congress which would codify the Independent Contractor Rule from the Trump-era.
The Department of Labor published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Oct. 13, 2022. The department would be revising how to determine who is an employee and who is an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
According to the press release issued by Ferguson's office, if the new rule is finalized it would cause serious setbacks on small businesses by making it harder for workers to be classified as an independent contractor. The rule would increase costs to business owners and also give more power to unions.
According to the press release, the GIG Act would clarify what defines an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to the press release it would do so by “establishing a 'two-core' factor test: the nature and degree of the individual’s control over the work and the individual’s opportunity for profit or loss.”
Congressman Drew Ferguson addressed the importance of keeping the workforce entry barriers low.
“With a third of Americans utilizing independent contract work in the past 12 months, contracted labor has become vital across many industries,” Ferguson said. “Instead of making it easier for Americans to enter the workforce, President Biden is unnecessarily complicating the standards for determining whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. Any complicated rule by the federal government will only hurt workers who want to remain independent and have flexibility.”
The GIG Act has seven original cosponsors. One of which is Representative Austin Scott of Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District. The legislation is also supported by Heritage Action, National Federation of Independent Business, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, The Associated General Contractors of America, and the American Trucking Association.
