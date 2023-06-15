Congressman Drew Ferguson has given a statement regarding the passage of the Rural Opportunity Zone and Investment Act by the House Ways and Means Committee. The Rural Opportunity Zone and Investment Act was introduced by Ferguson on June 7, 2023 and was included in the Tax Cuts for Working Families Act that was passed on June 13, 2023.
“Since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, economically troubled areas of the country have seen strong growth thanks to investments in opportunity zones,” said Congressman Ferguson. “In Georgia, opportunity zones have attracted tons of investments and have brought new opportunities to our local communities. Providing support for these communities shouldn’t be exclusively left to Washington bureaucrats, and opportunity zones are a proven way to attract private investments in distressed communities. The Rural Opportunity Zone and Investment Act builds on the success of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and I’m proud to see this legislation pass out of Committee.”
When the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was initially passed it established Opportunity Zones that were designed to spur investment in undercapitalized or underserved rural communities, and the Rural Opportunity Zone and Investment Act that has been introduced by Ferguson is designed with the goal to extend the program.
Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Jason Smith also gave a statement in support of the Rural Opportunity Zone and Investment Act introduced by Ferguson. “Supporting and protecting rural America must be a top priority,” said Chairman Smith. “In recent Ways and Means Committee field hearings, we listened to farmers, ranchers, and energy industry workers describe the challenges faced by rural communities in President Biden’s economy. Representative Ferguson’s legislation stands with those that produce our food and energy by building upon the successful Opportunity Zone program from the 2017 Republican tax reform law. Rural Opportunity Zones will increase investment and help distressed rural communities recover.”
Ferguson is a member of the Committee on Ways and Means, the House Budget Committee and the Joint Economic Committee. He is also the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Social Security and a member of the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures within the House Ways and Means Committee.
