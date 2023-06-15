Congressman Drew Ferguson has given a statement regarding the passage of the Rural Opportunity Zone and Investment Act by the House Ways and Means Committee. The Rural Opportunity Zone and Investment Act was introduced by Ferguson on June 7, 2023 and was included in the Tax Cuts for Working Families Act that was passed on June 13, 2023.

“Since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, economically troubled areas of the country have seen strong growth thanks to investments in opportunity zones,” said Congressman Ferguson. “In Georgia, opportunity zones have attracted tons of investments and have brought new opportunities to our local communities. Providing support for these communities shouldn’t be exclusively left to Washington bureaucrats, and opportunity zones are a proven way to attract private investments in distressed communities. The Rural Opportunity Zone and Investment Act builds on the success of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and I’m proud to see this legislation pass out of Committee.”