Congressman Drew Ferguson put out a press release stating that he along with Congresswoman Linda T. Sanchez, a California Democrat, has recently introduced legislation that is designed to restore the appropriate tax deductions for advisory expenses related to both funeral and cemetery trusts.
Ferguson gave a statement regarding the introduction of the potential legislature.
“From my time as a mayor, I understand firsthand the financial responsibility that goes along with maintaining community cemeteries,” said Ferguson. “During a time of immeasurable loss, families shouldn’t be burdened with their loved ones’ final resting place which is why the solvency of funeral trusts is immensely important. Families, funeral homes, and local governments deserve our support when making financial decisions to preserve our local cemeteries.”
According to the release, the deduction option no longer being available has had an impact because funeral homes and cemeteries utilize trusts that are unique from a traditional trust in which the funds would be provided to a beneficiary.
“Despite the lower tax rates authorized for trusts under the TCJA (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), many cemetery and funeral trusts are now paying more in taxes because the taxable income of many trusts is now higher without the deduction,” the release states.
The bill, if passed, will also increase the distribution deduction that is for care and maintenance and it will index the figure for inflation.
According to the release, “Internal Revenue Code Section 642(I) allows such trusts a $5 per gravesite distribution deduction for each gravesite purchased prior to the start of the taxable year for which care and maintenance are provided. However, since its creation in 1976, the $5 distribution deduction has never been increased in value or indexed for inflation. As a result, the value is greatly diminished from what it was 45 years ago, and in today’s dollar, would be nearly five times higher.”
The bill is designed with the power to enable the trusts to retain more of the income. This would allow cemeteries and funeral homes to continue to carry out their duties in meeting their contractual agreements.
In a statement, Sanchez said, “When families lay their loved ones to rest, memorials offer a place to remember those they’ve lost, and should be properly cared for from generation to generation. The inability to deduct certain expenses related for burial costs has threatened the financial solvency of the trusts that must fulfill that sacred obligation to families. When trusts are no longer able to cover needed upkeep, cash-strapped state and local governments are often ultimately on the hook for their fiduciary responsibility. This bill would enable the trusts to retain more income, so cemetery authorities and funeral homes can carry out their duties and meet the needs of those already struggling with grief.”
