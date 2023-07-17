Congressman Drew Ferguson released a statement regarding the passing of H.R. 2670 The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 which passed in the House by a vote of 219-210. The bill authorized $886.3 Billion to go towards national defense discretionary programs which is an increase of $28 billion over the Fiscal Year 2023 amount.

“This year’s National Defense Authorization Act hardens America’s industrial base and enhances military readiness to ensure that our modern warfighters are the best equipped and trained in the world,” said Congressman Ferguson. ”Along with giving our service members a 5.2% pay raise, the legislation supports our service members and their families, boosts oversight of the Biden Administration’s Department of Defense, and saves taxpayers $40 billion by cutting inefficient programs, obsolete weapons systems, and unnecessary and harmful Pentagon bureaucracy while still investing in secure defense industrial base and innovative technologies to support our national defense.”