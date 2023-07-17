Congressman Drew Ferguson released a statement regarding the passing of H.R. 2670 The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 which passed in the House by a vote of 219-210. The bill authorized $886.3 Billion to go towards national defense discretionary programs which is an increase of $28 billion over the Fiscal Year 2023 amount.
“This year’s National Defense Authorization Act hardens America’s industrial base and enhances military readiness to ensure that our modern warfighters are the best equipped and trained in the world,” said Congressman Ferguson. ”Along with giving our service members a 5.2% pay raise, the legislation supports our service members and their families, boosts oversight of the Biden Administration’s Department of Defense, and saves taxpayers $40 billion by cutting inefficient programs, obsolete weapons systems, and unnecessary and harmful Pentagon bureaucracy while still investing in secure defense industrial base and innovative technologies to support our national defense.”
Some of the highlights of the legislation mentioned within Ferguson’s press release includes the 5.2% increase in basic pay for service members which is the largest raise in over 20 years, the authorization of over $240 million to be used towards reducing the expenses for housing that service members would usually pay out-of-pocket, and the bill will provide assistance for up to 8,000 service members that were discharged for failing to take the COVID-19 vaccine and gives them a path back to service.
Congressman Ferguson also spoke about the threats that the United States faces and how this bill will help handle that.
“As threats continue to develop from our adversaries in China and Russia, the NDAA strengthens military cybersecurity, fully funds the modernization of our nuclear triad and missile defense priorities, accelerates the deployment of advanced radars to counter threats to our homeland, and reaffirms our support to the defense of Taiwan. As a Member of Congress, my most important duty is to provide for our national security, and I am proud to support this legislation that gives the brave men and women of our military the resources necessary to defend our freedom around the world.”
The press release also highlighted that the bill will strengthen the United States’ nuclear posture as well as improve missile defense and the delivery of hypersonic technology in an attempt to deter the Chinese and Russian nuclear and hypersonic arsenals. The final two highlights included in the press release are that the H.R. 2670 will give support to the development and deployment of new technologies that is necessary on the battlefield in the future and lastly will, “Prevent taxpayer dollars from paying for abortions and pushed back on the radical woke ideology being forced on our servicemen and women, and restores the focus of our military on lethality.”
