Drew Feguson, the U.S. Representative of Georgia’s Third Congressional District, along with Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher have introduced the Student Loan Accountability Act this week.

According to the press release, the legislation would prohibit the Biden Administration from having the power to forgive student loan debt on a wide scale and prevent foreign loans from being tax-exempt. Additionally, this bill would block the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from having the ability to share Americans' tax information for the purpose of moving towards mass loan cancellation.

