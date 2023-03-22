Drew Feguson, the U.S. Representative of Georgia’s Third Congressional District, along with Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher have introduced the Student Loan Accountability Act this week.
According to the press release, the legislation would prohibit the Biden Administration from having the power to forgive student loan debt on a wide scale and prevent foreign loans from being tax-exempt. Additionally, this bill would block the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from having the ability to share Americans' tax information for the purpose of moving towards mass loan cancellation.
“There is no such thing as ‘forgiveness’, and Joe Biden’s big government socialist proposal wouldn’t just miraculously make student loan debt disappear,” Ferguson said. “This radical move is fundamentally unfair and would cost hardworking taxpayers at least $400 billion - meaning Americans who have fully paid off their student loans, worked hard to pay for their education, or chose not to enroll in college are stuck footing the bill. While the Supreme Court debates the constitutionality of this overreaching proposal, the Student Loan Accountability Act would quickly put this discussion to rest. Congress must focus on market driven solutions to bring the cost of higher education, including reducing the government’s role in the student loan market.”
The Student Loan Accountability Act would prohibit the Department of Education, Department of Justice, and the Department of Treasury from being able to take any action to forgive outstanding balances, portions of balances, or covered loans. The legislation would also repeal section 9675 of the American Rescue Plan Act that provided citizens with student loans to receive tax free treatment of forgiven student loan debt. Lastly, it would prohibit the IRS and Department of Treasury from sharing citizen’s tax data in order to administer a student loan cancellation plan.
