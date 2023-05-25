Congressmen Drew Ferguson of Georgia’s Third District and Terri Sewell of Alabama introduced the Save Rural Hospitals Act of 2023. According to a press release issued on Thursday, “This legislation would help curb hospital closures in rural communities by ensuring fairness in Medicare hospital payments”

According to the press release. 130 rural hospitals have closed since 2010 and during the pandemic, closures accelerated to more than 20 closing in 2020 alone. These closures have come as the result of low patient volume along with financial strain that has hit rural communities. Rural hospitals have been receiving much lower reimbursement rates that are based on the Medicare Area Wage Index in comparison to urban hospitals causing the financial strain on rural hospitals to be dire.

