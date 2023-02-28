Congressman Drew Ferguson of Georgia’s Third District has introduced the Broadband Stock Acquisition in Local Exchanges (SALE) Act. If this legislation passes it will give tax incentives to rural-focused internet service providers that buy underinvested networks and expand their gigabit capability.
“Broadband is an essential 21st century infrastructure, and we must ensure that every community - regardless of zip code - has access to this critical tool and the vital economic opportunities it provides,” said Congressman Drew Ferguson. “Broadband delivers fundamental opportunities and by making investments to close the digital divide, folks in rural areas are empowered with greater ability to participate in the workforce and better connect to the healthcare system. Students will also be provided more choices in their education and rural communities will have more access to compete in the global marketplace. This important legislation presents rural internet service providers with a cost-efficient mechanism to improve existing services and grow broadband infrastructure.”
Haralson county is currently working on getting broadband access in rural areas. The county was previously unsuccessful in getting financial support from Gov. Brian Kemp.
“So specifically, the broadband issue, we were awarded money through the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget," said Rep. Tyler Paul Smith to the Times-Georgian earlier this year. "According to the ARPA funds that have been sent out from the federal government for broadband, distributed land, although it was not awarded to the initiative that we were putting on before, we’ve worked very hard to have the crossbeam initiative that is a joint operation between Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal.”
“We were really hoping they would be awarded the broadband grant," Smith added. "So we’re still trying to digest a lot of the numbers. And basically, it comes down to the number of representatives situation. And we have what I would call similarly situated representatives around the House and even Senators for that matter, that have ran into the same situation. We are going to push for some accountability.”
Internet service in Haralson county is becoming, not only a hot-button issue, but is also becoming more urgent.
Members of the Commission lobbied Gov. Brian Mike Kemp for money to help in that endeavor to no avail despite the overwhelming support for Kemp by Haralson County citizens in the polls on Election Day.
Now the Commission must pivot and are looking at options provided by Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal.’
Back in December 2021, County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve pilot agreements with Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal to abate taxes for 10 years on new equipment to facilitate broadband service in the county.
