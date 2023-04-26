Congressman Drew Ferguson, Representative of Georgia's Third Congressional District, held a phone interview with the Times-Georgian on Wednesday which included his chairing his first Social Security Subcommittee hearing and talked about the Pioneering Antimicrobial Subscriptions to End Upsurging Resistance (PASTEUR) Act which was recently introduced to Congress.
SOCIAL SECURITY SUBCOMMITTEE
Ferguson Chaired his first Social Security Subcommittee hearing that consists of seven House Republicans and four House Democrats. Ferguson also talked about the importance of the Subcommittee being able to work together on Social Security.
“One thing that we wanted to do starting this subcommittee out is to do our best to remove the political attacks from the conversation and take a very academic, intellectually-honest approach to solving the problems of social security," he said. “We had the numbers guys in. The folks that are looking at this going ‘the trust fund is going to run out in about nine years.”
Ferguson clarified that there are multiple numbers in the issue and explained that the Social Security Actuary and the Congressional Budget Office both have their own set of numbers.
“Before we can figure out how to solve the problem is to understand exactly where we are," he explained. “We took a big first step in that today and for the most part we had a very bipartisan tone in the subcommittee today.”
Ferguson also talked about waiving in other members of the House of Representatives today during the meeting today “because we felt like it was important that if members who were off the subcommittee but were members of the full Ways and Means Committee wanted to participate in the hearing we allowed some of those members to participate as well.”
Ferguson said that Representatives Danny Davis and Jimmy Pannetta were able to join specifying that 13 total members of the House attended the hearing.
PASTEUR ACT
Ferguson then proceeded to talk with the Times-Georgian about the PASTEUR Act that was introduced. Ferguson explained the purpose of the PASTEUR act and talked about infections that regular antibodies can not take care of using the example of staph infections.
“You hear about staph infections that are in hospitals and they wind up not only costing lives but they also cost our healthcare system billions of dollars a year," he said. "One of the problems is we are not keeping up with the research and development of drugs, specifically antibiotics to deal with these evolving bacteria. What the PASTEUR act does is it stabilizes the market place in a way that allows for the research and development and then through a subscription model with the federal government these folks are pulled into the marketplace for use.”
As far as benefits, Feruson said, “This is something we can save lives with. Number two we think we can ultimately save the federal government and the taxpayers billions of dollars if we can address this.”
"A lot of times what happens in the marketplace is the smaller pharmaceutical companies that develop the antibiotics, they get them right to the finish line and then they go bankrupt," he added. "In many cases the intellectual property is sold to other countries. So if it is sold to Communist China you can imagine what one of our enemies would do if they were the only ones with the intellectual property to fight a certain strain of bacteria.”
When asked what citizens will see as the outcome of the PASTEUR act, Ferguson used staph infection as an example once again.
“The individual person, if they are unfortunate enough to get one of these resistant infections they’re going to have a much better outcome," he said. “The focus is on being prepared. A lot of the work that was done around COVID-19 and vaccines and therapeutics was not a result of one year worth of work, it was the result of 20 years worth of work, research and development. If we don’t have that information and research and development in the pipeline, it is going to take us way too long to get the therapeutics and the antibiotics to the patient in the event of a pandemic. There is an immediate concern regarding current day infections with resistant bacteria but there is also a very real issue with dealing with long term concerns such as pandemics and national security.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.