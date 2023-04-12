Congressman Drew Ferguson

Villa Rica hosted their second speaker, Congressman Drew Ferguson, Representative of Georgia's Third District in the Leadership Luncheon series on Wednesday.  

Ferguson is a native of West Point, Georgia, and studied at the University of Georgia graduating with a degree in dental medicine. Upon graduating, Ferguson moved back to West Point to open his own dental practice. In 2008, Ferguson was elected as the mayor of West Point and served in that position prior to being elected to the House of Representative in 2017.

