Villa Rica hosted their second speaker, Congressman Drew Ferguson, Representative of Georgia's Third District in the Leadership Luncheon series on Wednesday.
Ferguson is a native of West Point, Georgia, and studied at the University of Georgia graduating with a degree in dental medicine. Upon graduating, Ferguson moved back to West Point to open his own dental practice. In 2008, Ferguson was elected as the mayor of West Point and served in that position prior to being elected to the House of Representative in 2017.
Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal introduced Ferguson.
“Representative Ferguson currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Budget Committee," he said. ""On the Ways and Means Committee, he serves as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Social Security, and is a member of the Subcommittee on Selected Revenue Measure - also referred to as the Subcommittee on Tax.”
Ferguson approached leadership mostly on a local level rather than a congressional level. Ferguson talked firstly about his move back to West Point and what he saw when starting his dental practice.
“I realized I was moving back to a community that was dying on the vine," Ferguson said. "We had been home to West Point-Pepperell, the textile industry there for the better part of a century. And it had been a really healthy, thriving community in so many ways. Following some pretty bad decisions in Washington D.C. and NAFTA we saw it all disappear.”
Ferguson continued by talking about the impact not just economically but the toll it put on communities.
“They were losing their families because their families were moving away from the community," he said. "I came to the realization that I was either gonna have to leave or we could stay and fight.”
Ferguson continued moving into what he thinks are the key traits to be a leader. The first is a heart of service.
“I had a lady one time that came up to me," he said. "We were trying to do something in the community at the time. I kept saying ‘it’s something that I want to do. It’s something that I want to do,’”
Ferguson told the story of a Bible verse in the Book of Luke that the woman suggested he read saying, “This is where the disciples were arguing who was the most loved disciple. And Jesus said ‘the greatest among you should be as the youngest and the one who rules is the one who serves’ the core of that is you have to have a servant heart.”
The second thing that Ferguson discussed was the importance of leaders to listen. He gave an example from his time as Mayor of West Point.
“We set up community listening sessions to find out what our community wanted," he said. "We would have a zoning and planning meeting with 10% of the population there… because we built the narrative that we want to listen to what the community wants.”
Ferguson told the attendees the findings of the listening sessions saying that people wanted jobs, a decent, safe place to live, their children educated, and they wanted to live their lives in that community in a way they could be who they wanted to be.
Ferguson gave the audience three things that they need to do to build teamwork around an environment.
“You have to work hard," he said. "You have to be smart about what you do. You have to be honest in your dealings.”
Ferguson expressed that it was crucial in leadership and team roles to have all three.
Again referencing his time as Mayor saying, “We worked very hard to develop that culture to be smart about what we did everyday, becoming educated on whatever topic, process, rules or regulations that we had to deal with… Having an exceptional work ethic is required. You can never as a leader ask someone to do something that you haven’t done or aren’t willing to do yourself… Whatever you do, be honest in your dealings. How many times have you promised something and then you said ‘oh gosh I don’t know if I can do it’ and you come up with a million different excuses about it? If you can’t do it, be honest in your dealings.”
One of the last key pieces of leadership advice that Ferguson gave was as a leader working well with others. Ferguson talked about having a clear vision saying, “that vision usually comes and it should come from the people that you’re with. You have to have a vision.”
Ferguson continued by talking about how to have a proper relationship with the people you are with
“You got to make sure you have the backs of the people you are working with," he said. "No good leader will ever be successful or be able to accomplish the vision and mission if they are throwing their team members under the bus.” Ferguson gave the key to having team members’ back.
“Accept all of the responsibility and have the backs of the people that you work with every single day," he said. "I can not emphasize that enough.”
Ferguson responded to a question about how he navigates opportunities as a congressman that may not be as noble in his environment.
“I don’t think the environment I am in is any different than the environment right here," he said. "Temptation is always there. Ok, so how do I deal with it? Number one, I stick very close to my faith. I pray about it. I recognize that usually something that is like what you are describing is simply a shortcut trying to get ahead. That goes against the very core principles of how we operate… You have to ask yourself is it too good to be true and why is it like this? Most of the time you will find there is a problem at the end of it and that is because you cut a corner.”
Villa Rica is yet to announce the third speaker of their Leadership Luncheon Series that will be held on June 14, 2023. The fourth meeting also has not had a speaker announced and will be held Aug. 9, 2023 and the final speaker will be Mayor Gil McDougal on Oct. 4, 2023.
