The first event of the newly formed Fentanyl Awareness Coalition takes place today beginning at 9 a.m. at City Station.
The coalition formed last summer as a way to create community awareness of a deadly drug that is causing death nationwide, and in Carroll County.
Deaths caused by drug overdoses took the lives of 106,000 people in the United States during 2021. Fatalities involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, primarily fentanyl, continued to rise from previous years with 70,601 overdose fatalities being recorded that year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) headquartered in Atlanta.
Fentanyl is a powerful narcotic that carries a high risk for addiction and dependence. Prescribed by some medical practitioners for patients who are suffering severe pain, particularly cancer patients, it is sold by pharmacies under such brand names as Duragesic, Abstral, Subsys and Ionsys. It is is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA.
The illegal procurement, distribution and use of the powerful drug continues to be a major health issue and culprit that has taken countless lives, wrecked families, and become a major commodity in criminal activity.
Street names for fentanyl include such monickers as China White, Dance Fever, He-Man, Goodfellas and, most appropriately, Poison. Whatever the name, fentanyl produces an intense, short-term high and short-lived periods of euphoria. Therein lies the attraction to and desire for such mood-altering drugs.
For people who are dealing with excruciating, debilitating pain caused by a serious medical issues, fentanyl and medications of similar composition are a God-send.
But for individuals who don't have the medical need, but seek the after-effect produced by fentanyl and its cadre of similar drugs, the substance can easily become a pathway to addiction and death.
With these facts in mind, the impetus for the "First Fentanyl Awareness Summit" was born thanks to a collaborative effort from many facets of leadership.
“We are working collaboratively to reduce the supply and demand of this deadly poison to our friends, families and neighbors through enforcement, education, and legislation,” Executive Director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates Jodie Goodman said.
According to Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards, the purpose of the coalition is to bring awareness to the crisis surrounding Fentanyl through education, legislation and enforcement.
“I don’t think people are as aware as they should be on the dangers of fentanyl. Two milligrams of fentanyl, the size of a grain of salt, can be lethal according to the Drug Enforcement Administration,” Richards said.
The core group of people who worked together to organize this coalition and recruit other community leaders are Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards, Carrollton Police Sergeant Meredith Browning, Goodman and Times-Georgian Managing Editor Bruce Guthrie.
Members of the coalition decided to be a part of the core group for different reasons. Richards stated he chose to be a part of the core group “to bring awareness to our citizens, to save lives, and to prosecute dealers who continue to sell illegal drugs that are laced with Fentanyl.” Goodman stated she is a “loud” advocate and ally for anyone living with mental illness and/or substance misuse disorder.
“I want to be a voice for any one in our community that has been impacted by addiction. Professionally, it is my responsibility, as the Executive Director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, to serve the community as a resource for the missing link to individuals and families impacted by mental illness and addiction. I am truly blessed to be able to be paid to live out my calling in life,” Goodman said.
“Having seen first hand how this poison destroys lives, I have made it my purpose to do all I can to help eradicate fentanyl,” Guthrie said. “I appreciate Chief Richards for reaching out to me and asking me to be a part of what is happening here.”
Guthrie is also a member of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s Opioid Awareness Task Force.
Featured among the speakers at today's summit will be leaders from a varied array of local and regional organizations and government agencies. Representatives from Tanner Medical Center, police departments in Carrollton and Villa Rica, the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, District Attorney's Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, Georgia Department of Public Health and Carroll County Health Mental Health Advocates will discuss the facts and figures regarding fentanyl addiction and the frequent deaths that they encounter because of the drug.
However, although the stories, facts and figures that will be shared by representatives with these government entities and groups will undoubtedly be eye-opening, the testimonies of three local parents who are scheduled to speak, including Guthrie.
The event begins at 9 a.m. today until 3:30 p.m.
