Carroll County is launching a Fentanyl Awareness Coalition to take the first steps in addressing substance misuse in the community.
The Carroll County Fentanyl Awareness Coalition is a community alliance working with local law enforcement, the judicial system, local and state elected officials, business leaders, advocates, mental health providers and community members to bring awareness to the “growing fentanyl crisis” in Carroll County.
“We are working collaboratively to reduce the supply and demand of this deadly poison to our friends, families and neighbors through enforcement, education, and legislation,” Executive Director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates Jodie Goodman said.
According to Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards, the purpose of the coalition is to bring awareness to the crisis surrounding Fentanyl through education, legislation and enforcement.
“I don’t think people are as aware as they should be on the dangers of fentanyl. Two milligrams of fentanyl, the size of a grain of salt, can be lethal according to the Drug Enforcement Administration,” Richards said.
The core group of people who worked together to organize this coalition and recruit other community leaders are Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards, Carrollton Police Sergeant Meredith Browning, Goodman and Times-Georgian Managing Editor Bruce Guthrie.
Members of the coalition decided to be a part of the core group for different reasons. Richards stated he chose to be a part of the core group “to bring awareness to our citizens, to save lives, and to prosecute dealers who continue to sell illegal drugs that are laced with Fentanyl.” Goodman stated she is a “loud” advocate and ally for anyone living with mental illness and/or substance misuse disorder.
“I want to be a voice for any one in our community that has been impacted by addiction. Professionally, it is my responsibility, as the Executive Director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, to serve the community as a resource for the missing link to individuals and families impacted by mental illness and addiction. I am truly blessed to be able to be paid to live out my calling in life,” Goodman said.
“Having seen first hand how this poison destroys lives, I have made it my purpose to do all I can to help eradicate fentanyl,” Guthrie said. “I appreciate Chief Richards for reaching out to me and asking me to be a part of what is happening here.”
Guthrie is also a member of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s Opioid Awareness Task Force.
In the last meeting the coalition hosted on Aug. 26, community leaders such as State Senator Mike Dugan, State Representative Jay Collins, Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour, and Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford were present, just to name a few.
The coalition plans to host their first event, the March Fentanyl Summit, in the spring “to bring awareness and education to the local community about the Fentanyl crisis happening, not only in our nation but here in our local community.” Attendees can expect there to be guest speakers, personal testimonies, and a lot of information provided on the subject.
“I want this to be an event where our community leaders come together and join efforts to put a huge dent in this epidemic. Everyone has or will be affected by this in one way or another,” Richards said.
According to Carroll County Coroner Keith Hancock, in Carrollton in 2020, there were 35 opioid overdoses with 14 being from fentanyl. In 2021, there were 44 opioid overdose deaths with 21 being from fentanyl, a 47% fentanyl death rate. This year, there have been seven fentanyl overdoses. Hancock added that 25 death cases are still pending toxicology reports for an official cause of death.
“Some of the 25 could be fentanyl related just don’t have tox back from GBI to confirm,” Hancock added.
“Addiction is a disease. It is ugly and messy and most people don’t want to talk about it because it hits close to home. The more we can have open, honest conversations the less stigmas there are. People in our community are hurting and need help, addiction does not discriminate. The more support an individual has in facing their substance misuse the better opportunity for success,” Goodman said.
In the case of an opioid overdose emergency, Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan can be administered to the individual at hand. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose and is an opioid antagonist. According to NIDA, this means that it “attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids and can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.”
Naloxone has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system, and it is not a treatment for opioid use disorder, per NIDA.
According to statistics provided by Richards, the Carrollton Police Department has administered Naloxone 15 times. The age range of those individuals are 23-50 between nine men and six women. The Naloxone worked in 10 of the cases.
The community can support the coalition by spreading the word, getting involved in any way and by making financial contributions payable to Carroll County Mental Health Advocates with an attention message for Carroll County Fentanyl Awareness Coalition.
“I believe in creating an atmosphere where people want to become part of the solution. As one mother said it best after losing her college aged son to an accidental fentanyl overdose, ‘If a plane crashed everyday killing more than 100 people, Americans would do something to prevent it,’ ” Richards said.
