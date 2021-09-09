With 70 teams serving more than 4,000 middle school and high school students each week in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson and Heard counties, the West Metro Region of Fellowship of Christian Athletes has a four-pronged approach in its mission, according to Jay Webb, the FCA’s area director for western Georgia.
“We are currently serving 14 high schools, 18 middle schools, and 12 elementary schools in those four counties during the school year,” Webb noted, “and we also hold camps for athletes and coaches during the summer.”
Webb said FCA has had a presence in several local schools for at least the last 15 years. The organization must be approved by each school in order to be recognized as a student organization and allowed to meet on the school campus.
Officially designated as a school sponsored club, the FCA has chapters at Carrollton, Central, Temple and Villa Rica high schools in Carroll County, according to Webb, and also at many middle schools and elementary schools.
“We have meetings usually before school. It is an experience of fellowship and sharing,” Webb explained, “and we also offer pre-game devotionals at several schools who invite us.”
A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1954, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has the stated mission of challenging athletes and coaches on the youth, middle school, high school, college and professional levels to use the powerful platform of sports to reach every coach and athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ.
“Our representatives lead regular meetings during the school year and also hold camps during the summer,” Webb noted.
“In fact, we had 2,000 athletes and coaches during our most recent camp on the University of West Georgia campus, in July,” he said.
FCA provides a “chaplaincy” program that serves 70 different sports teams in the area.
“We believe in building character, integrity, and teamwork,” Webb said.
Additionally, FCA organizes bible study programs and retreats for both athletes and coaches and sponsors club teams in softball, baseball, volleyball and lacrosse.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is funded locally through donations, as well as proceeds from such activities as an annual golf tournament.
For additional information on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, go the website, www.fca.org. Webb can be contacted at 404-545-8755 or jwebb@fca.org.
