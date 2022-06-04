Felicia Collins

Ms. Felicia Marie King Collins died on Friday, May 27, 2022. Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at noon at Victory Tabernacle Ministries, 97 Glen Way in Carrollton, Georgia, Dr. Charles Thomas, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow in Mt Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
Felicia was the oldest of three daughters born to the late Dr. Mary Louise Booker King and Grady Joel King. Felicia was born on Nov. 18, 1963, in Miami, Florida (Miami Dade County).
At a very young age, Felicia was quite the “social butterfly” and won the hearts of so many people, which was a trait she maintained into adulthood. Early on, she was a member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., had a host of playmates and three sets of godparents, who adored her. She attended public schools in Miami-Dade County for her elementary, middle school and high school education.
Her interests developed musically and she became a member of the Miami Palmetto Senior High marching band, playing flute and piccolo. Before graduating high school, she was chosen to be a debutante in the Buds of Spring cotillion.
After high school, she attended the University of Miami in Florida for one year as a biology/pre-med major before transferring to Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology/premed. Before graduating college, she pledged and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
While at Morris Brown College, she met and married Charles A. Collins, who is the father of her two children, Traci D. Collins and Chadman A. Collins.
Felicia has always had a passion to help and positively influence others. She was a secondary school teacher and worked in a variety of health service jobs. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior early in life and became a devoted member of Victory Tabernacle Ministries in Carrollton. She attended bible study regularly, as she established a deeper connection to God and strengthened her faith. Over the years, her faith and belief in the Lord helped her through difficult times and sustained her on a daily basis. As an active church member, she sang in the choir and travelled throughout the United States and overseas spreading the gospel in song. It brought her great joy to sing and fellowship with others.
Her presence, quick wit, vibrant personality, sense of humor and caring nature will be missed by her children, father, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. But the memory of fun-filled times spent with her and frequent lively chats will endure and will be cherished for a life time.
Felicia leaves to mourn her children, Ms. Traci Collins, Georgia; Mr. Chadman A. Collins, Georgia; father, Mr. Grady J. King, Florida; sister, Ms. Karon E. King, Florida; sister, Dr. Adriene D. King-Ducre, Maryland; brother-in-law, Mr. Zebedee Ducre, Jr., Maryland; uncle, Mr. Marvin R. King, Michigan; aunts: Ms. Cora Tyson, Florida, Ms. Dorris Vincent, California; cousins, Ms. Veronica Wright, Georgia; Ms. Lydia Vincent-White, California; Mr. Gregory Vincent, California; Ms. Denise Vincent, California; Mr. Michael Vincent, California, Mr. Ronnie Vincent, California; Mr. Terrance McClain, Florida; Mr. Ronald McClain, California; Mr. Kenny McClain, Florida; Mr. Reginald Drake, California; Ms. Gail King, Michigan; Mr. Brian King, Georgia; Mr. Devin King, Michigan; Mr. Maurice King, Michigan; Ms. Diana King, Michigan; Mr. Chico King, Detroit; Ms. Diane Griffin, Illinois; Dr. Thurman Booker, Philadelphia; Mr. Major Thomas, New York; Ms. Eileen Thomas, New York; Dr. Melissa Thomas Hunt, Missouri; Mr. Jordan Thomas, New York; Ms. Thelmisha Vincent, California; Ms. Aisha Waller, California; Ms. Katina Watson, California; Mr. Lamar Vincent, Mr. Ashton Vincent, Ms. Alise Vincent-Sakim, Ms. Nyasha Vincent-Clayton, California; Mr. Jonathan Vincent, Mr. Cameron Vincent, California; and many more relatives and friends.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
