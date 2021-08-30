Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.