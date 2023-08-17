Who knew just feeding the dogs could be such a detailed process? Well, I did, but I had forgotten until last week when Lady Julia was away for a few days and left me in charge of the care of the canines.

Her dogs. The pampered poodle dogs. I call them “hers” when I have to take care of them, especially cleaning up after them by myself when there is an accident in the house (the big poodle is still in house-training academy); otherwise, they are my dogs, too.