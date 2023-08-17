Who knew just feeding the dogs could be such a detailed process? Well, I did, but I had forgotten until last week when Lady Julia was away for a few days and left me in charge of the care of the canines.
Her dogs. The pampered poodle dogs. I call them “hers” when I have to take care of them, especially cleaning up after them by myself when there is an accident in the house (the big poodle is still in house-training academy); otherwise, they are my dogs, too.
She had gone way off up to Indianapolis for a mini reunion with some of her college girlfriends from their days at the University of Evansville (the Purple Aces), which they try to do every two years or so. They stayed in a bed and breakfast inn that was once featured on a television show.
Anyway, back to feeding the dogs, Bama the standard poodle and Delta the toy poodle. By the way, the “Bama” moniker is not from the football team; it’s rather because he came from the great state of Alabama, somewhere north of Anniston. I don’t remember how Delta got her name.
But back to the feeding routine. When I was just a boy, it seems I always had a dog of some sort, but certainly not one with pedigrees, certificates, licenses and portfolios - just an old mutt but lovable just the same, as are all dogs which are treated with the kindness they deserve.
Feeding my dog then was usually just giving it a plate of scraps from whatever we had to eat, or if there was a little extra money for such things, maybe some canned or dry dog food every now and then.
I remember one boxer bulldog which took up at her house on Mt. Zion Road when he was mainly just skin and bones by just looking at him. We bought him some food, which I think was 10 cents a can. He turned into a fine specimen of one of the finest breeds there is.
But now the feeding regimen is not nearly as simple as that, not with these two masters of our household. Providing their nutritional needs is a class akin to the culinary arts, what with the different flavors, textures and additives which comprise their daily fare, especially the morning meal.
The breakfast routine is the real challenge, so much so that I need to watch a time or two as it is prepared and then still have to refer to written instructions to be sure I get the proper ingredients and place and mix them in the proper amounts and in the correct order.
The big poodle’s bowl starts with a bottom covering of dry food which is followed by a big spoon full of canned pumpkin. On top of the pumpkin goes a dash of pumpkin powder additive and a little scoop of doggie vitamin powder. Next, I add (referring to my instructions), a spoon full of wet food followed by a another supplement chewy which has to be crumbled on top of and buried in the wet food and then hidden by another scoop of the wet food.
The little poodle’s dish is a little easier to remember. Its bowl is layered on the bottom with a thin slice of sandwich ham, followed by the canned pumpkin, the pumpkin powder, the wet food and then, to top it off, another slice of the ham.
Oh, and lest I forget at my own peril, they each get a slice of perfectly browned and crisped turkey bacon to supplement their entrees.
But trouble though it may be, it’s all worth it when afterward while licking their lips (do dogs have lips?) they hop in my lap and seem to say “thanks” with those big old eyes. And the best thing about it is, they still love me if I don’t get it right.
