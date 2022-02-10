Many historical figures impacted West Georgia, creating a better life not only for the people of their time but also for residents of the future. Fed Hudson was just such a person. He was a freedman who, according to legend, began his fortune with freedom and one hundred dollars. With those resources, it is said he created schools and churches for the early African-American communities in both Bowdon and Villa Rica.
What we know for sure about Fed Hudson is he was born into slavery in 1839 and moved to Carroll County in 1860. According to the census, he was a person of mixed race and there is speculation that his mother Nelly was enslaved and his father was her owner, although there is no written proof of this.
In 1864, the Emancipation Proclamation, followed by the 13th Amendment freed millions of enslaved people across the south. Fed was freed as well. Legend has it that upon receiving his freedom, Fed was given $100.00 and 100 acres in the Bowdon area and from this, he eventually built his fortune. Fed’s great-grandson, Charles Hudson is the family historian and says differently. “We have no documentation of him being given $100 and we know all the land he had, he bought himself.”
Fed was brought to Carroll County in 1860 by a young couple, Everett and Sarah Hudson to whom he was bequeathed to by way of a will. Everett’s deceased grandfather owned Nelly, an enslaved woman and Fed’s descendant who was given to the deceased grandmother circa 1790. The grandmother remarried twice and when her third husband died the Hudson descendants petitioned the court for their share of the estate. Fed Hudson was given to the grandson by the court.
Fed’s owner Everett Hudson died in the Civil war in Lynchburg from disease. Fed was taken by the court to pay off the debts of Sarah Hudson (Everett’s widow). Sarah went and secured funds and paid the debt to free Fed from the court. Then he hired himself out clearing land and bought land around her home.”
Just five years after the end of the Civil War, Fed Hudson decided the Bowdon area needed a school for African-American students. Charles shared the story of that school. “My Great-grandfather Fed Hudson was instrumental in educating "colored children." In 1869 he built a school in Bowdon, Georgia. He donated the land, cleared the land, and built the school from the trees on the land.” Mr. Hudson's original school was located on Highway 100 adjacent to New Hope Methodist Church.
Charles Hudson continued, “Around 1905, Fed started selling the land he owned in Bowdon and began purchasing land in Villa Rica. There he helped start the Midway School on Liberty Road but stayed involved with the school in Bowdon. This focus on education became an important mindset in many of his family descendants. His grandson, John Hudson, my father was the first black person on the Carroll County Board of Education. Fed Hudson’s oldest Great-grandson, Roy Davage Hudson was named the 10th President of the Hampton Institute in 1976.”
History buffs can find Fed Hudson’s grave, along with his wife’s grave located in a small family plot near the intersection of Liberty and Cole Roads in western Douglas County. The Douglas County Cemetery Commission has the family plot registered as “Hudson-Dobbs Cemetery.” Most of the graves are unmarked, but Fed and Amanda’s graves have a six-foot marker inscribed with the words “Gone But Not Forgotten.” Fed Hudson certainly won’t be forgotten, because even a century and a half later, his legacy of providing educational opportunities for young Carroll County students lives on.
In the coming weeks, look here for stories about other historical figures that positively impacted our community. Next week, we’ll highlight Lizzy Bell Wilson. She was a midwife who assisted in over three thousand births during her long career.
