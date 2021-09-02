FBCVR will begin their Upward Fall Soccer Season next week

Upward Fall Soccer Season is back at the Villa Rica First Baptist Church but is in need of a new coach this year.
The church started the Upward program in 2011 with Soccer, Flag Football, and Cheerleading. In 2018, the church started their Upward Basketball Program.
The church is actively seeking a new coach.
Frank Bruno, who serves as Recreation Director at FBCVR, said that additionally, they have volunteers who either coach teams, referee each of the games, or help run the concession stand.
Interested individuals are able to contact Bruno for more information in regards to filling the position.
According to Bruno, no experience is necessary, just a love for the kids and having fun.
Registration for this year’s soccer program started on July 26, and the cost of registration per child is $95 for the entire season.
However, the church is only accepting cash and check payments, Bruno said.
The registration cost includes a jersey, shorts, and socks.
All games and practices will be held at the church, said Bruno. The team will practice one day a week, either on a Tuesday or Thursday and all the games will be on a Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The church is located at 1483 West Highway 78, Villa Rica.
The first practice will be Tuesday or Thursday, Sept. 7 or Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The first game will be Saturday, Sept. 18. The last game will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Although the season will be starting next week, Bruno said that it is not too late to register children to play in the league.
“I take kids as far as two games into the season,” said Bruno.
The league is for any child between the ages of three to the sixth grade. However, Bruno said that he also takes older kids on a case-by-case basis.
According to Bruno, the league will run 80 to 105 kids depending on the sport.
“I have three divisions and each division has between four and six teams each,” said Bruno. “I usually have a total of 12 to 14 teams in the league.”
Bruno said that he has been doing Upward for over 21 years now. But, not all of those years have been the same.
“Each year has its own special moments,” said Bruno. “I tell all of my coaches that you are now a coach for life.
“When the kids see you at the store or around town you will be known as Coach. They will come and high-five you or give you a hug, or just say thank you.”
Bruno said that through this program, God has allowed him to play soccer at a high level, which he finds rewarding.
“I just enjoy being able to give back to the kids what I learned over all of my years of playing,” said Bruno.
Bruno said that one of the special things about their program is that there are several special needs players on the team that brings so much joy.
“These kids make what we do here so much fun,” said Bruno. “They never have a bad day on the fields. They always have a smile on their face, so no matter how my day is going, they always put a smile on my face.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.