FBCC seniors hold lunch and bake auction

The senior class at the First Baptist Church in Carrollton hosted a fundraiser called the FBCC Seniors 2021 Lunch and Bake auction April 25 to give back to charities within the community.
It all began when student pastor Christopher Simonton asked the students a basic question: “As you go, what are you leaving behind?”
At first, the question seemed a little "silly" to the students, until Simonton started to throw out a few suggestions on what they could do.
“A month and a half ago, I asked my students a question,” said Simonton. “The conversation turned from laughter, to money, to what could be done with the money.”
After putting much thought into the conversation, the students finally decided to raise money by serving lunch, selling baked goods, and hosting an auction.
There were at least 70-80 guests who came to the event. The seniors not only bought the food, but cooked and served it as well — with the help of their parents.
“For the most part, the seniors did all the work,” said Simonton. “The only thing they did not do was the actual auctioning, since it’s a little hard trying to find an 18-year-old auctioneer.
“They were divided into teams of cooks and servers. The grill captain was Connor Kinard and the baking captain was Natalie Davis. She priced every item and made sure everything was presented and organized well.”
As of today, they have raised more than $6,000, which they plan to divide evenly among two charities with which they have personal ties — Open Hands and Chase the Victory.
Open Hands was founded with the help of the First Baptist Church, while Chase the Victory is a charity founded for Chase McDaniel — a former Carrollton student who died from cancer two years ago.
On May 2, the seniors will be having their senior recognition service at the First Baptist Church, located at 102 Dixie St., where they will present a plaque and a check to representatives of each of these organizations.
“The recognition service will start at 11 a.m.,” said Simonton. “Something that is very interesting and coincidental is Chase’s birthday is on the actual day we will be presenting his plaque and check to his parents.”
