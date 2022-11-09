Faye Magdelene Padgett, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, Passed away on November 8, 2022. She was born on February 12, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Henry Frank Dillard and the late Oma Nell Hicks Dillard.
Mrs. Padgett loved to play the piano. She was the pianist at Temple Church of God for many years. Mrs. Padgett loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed working on puzzles and word searches. Mrs. Padgett’s favorite time of the year was fall.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny Dillard, Joe Dillard, and Robert Dillard; sisters, Ruth Sharp, and Ruby Montague.
She is survived by sons, Jeff Harper of Carrollton, Georgia; Shane Harper of Dallas, Georgia; Freddy Harper of Carrollton, Georgia; Dawayne (Jennifer) Harper of Heflin, Alabama; daughter Bobbie Faye (Jamie) Wimberly of Carrollton, Georgia; sister, Shirley Smith of Villa Rica, Georgia; thirteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5-9 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Villa Rica Chapel. Brother Rick Shirley and Pastor Barry Kelley will officiate. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
The family will accept flowers, or donations can be made to assist with funeral expenses.
