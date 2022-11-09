Faye Magdelene Padgett, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, Passed away on November 8, 2022. She was born on February 12, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Henry Frank Dillard and the late Oma Nell Hicks Dillard.

Mrs. Padgett loved to play the piano. She was the pianist at Temple Church of God for many years. Mrs. Padgett loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed working on puzzles and word searches. Mrs. Padgett’s favorite time of the year was fall.

