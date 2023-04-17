Mrs. Faye Garrison, age 60, Villa Rica, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mrs. Faye Garrison, age 60, Villa Rica, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Reid officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica, in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.