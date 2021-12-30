To re-cap 2021:
MAYBE YOU FORGOT. Last year, when COVID hit humanity like a tsunami, life ground to a halt. Businesses failed. The airline industry held on by a thread. We needed a vaccine to deliver us from the virus, so life could return to normal.
YOU CAN’T PLEASE EVERYONE. With new vaccines came suspicion, controversy, conspiracy theories, objections to “our freedoms” being violated, disrupted school board meetings, protests against vaccine mandates and refusal to be part of the solution. SCIENTISTS WARNED US. Get vaccinated and achieve herd immunity, or the virus would mutate. We didn’t, it did, so it’s déjà vu all over again.
WORD OF THE YEAR. The annual selection is a shot in the arm. The publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary crowns “vax.” Apologies to jab, shot and “Fauci ouchie.”
BONEHEAD OF THE YEAR. Ted Cruz sparked outcry after the Republican senator from Texas left the state for a trip to the sunny Mexican tourist resort of Cancún, as millions of his constituents endured deadly power outages and freezing temperatures. That makes Cruz flunk Political Leadership 101, with a grade of F-minus. Points were deducted for blaming the fiasco on his young daughters.
HAITI CAN’T CATCH A BREAK. It is the poorest country in the hemisphere, their President was assassinated, and they suffered a devastating 7.2 earthquake while in the path of hurricane Grace.
LONG OCCUPATION ENDS. America withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.
BIDEN CAN’T CATCH A BREAK. Failed bills, terrible polls and inflation marked his first year.
SAY IT AIN'T SO. Duke missed the NCAA tournament.
HE CHANGED THE GAME. Once considered too small and fragile to play in the NBA, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry broke the record for making 3-pointers: 2,974.
THE GOOD. Postponed Olympics took place in Tokyo.
THE BAD. Oakboro, North Carolina police chief TJ Smith was suspended after accusations that he told officers about a “clinic” where they could get proof of COVID vaccination without actually getting inoculated.
THE UGLY. Based on the Big Lie that Trump won, a band of misguided citizens stormed the Capitol in a deadly attempt to halt democracy.
THE GRINCH. According to their own research, Instagram harms the self-esteem of teen aged girls, and Instagram knew it.
THIS FEELS SO WRONG. Former football player and Trump ally Hershel Walker is running for the Senate to represent Georgia, although he has lived in Texas since 2011, has a turbulent personal history and doesn’t understand the political state of play. He told NPR that the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act “just doesn't fit what John Lewis stood for.” Someone should ask Walker how a bill becomes a law.
THIS FELT SO RIGHT. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman read “The Hill We Climb” during the Inauguration.
CHICKEN LITTLE WAS RIGHT. In a Denver suburb, people reacted in horror as huge pieces of a plane’s engine casing and chunks of fiberglass rained down on streets, lawns and sports fields. Over the Arabian Peninsula, the 23-ton core stage of a Chinese booster rocket crashed to Earth after ten controversial days aloft that captured the attention of the world and started a wider conversation about orbital debris and responsible spacefaring.
GOOD YEAR FOR SPACESHIPS. In a huge step toward making astro-tourism a reality, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson won the billionaire space race aboard the supersonic winged spacecraft developed by his company. Nine days later, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, joined the billionaire space club in his own rocket.
MORE OUT OF THIS WORLD NEWS. In a marvel of technology brilliance, and after a six-month journey, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars.
GOOD NEWS. Wrongly accused Olympic bomber Richard Jewell gets a memorial.
BAD NEWS. Self-driving cars still explode.
WORSE NEWS. There’s a report of advances toward perfecting a flying car. Don’t worry, it’s like a drone, so no license is necessary. What could possibly go wrong?
BAD BEHAVIOR. Hoaxers who used Tik Tok to foment fear by spreading fake school shooting scares deserve a timeout in the Big House. Throw the book at them!
BEST NEW THING. Ulta beauty store opened in Carrollton and exceeded their first week goal, with $100,000 in sales.
Happy New Year!
