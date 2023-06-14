In honor of Father’s Day, I thought I would turn to the Bible to answer the question, “What makes a good father?” It turns out that fatherhood in the Bible is a mixed bag of deceit, lies, adultery, murder, war, and drunkenness. At least in the Old Testament. In the New Testament, Jesus is single and childless and most of the disciples have left their families to follow an itinerant rabbi. Paul advises early Christian disciples to remain as he is, unmarried and childless. The world is coming to an end soon.

Ancient filial customs were quite different from our accepted modern standards. While certain forms of incest were prohibited, Abraham could rightfully claim that his wife Sarah was his half-sister. After a hard night of partying, Noah was caught drunk and passed out by his sons. Moses was too busy leading the people of Israel through the wilderness to have any time for his children. Later he took a foreign wife, angering his family with his betrayal. King David, the daddy of all leaders, was an adulterer and a murderer, even if he was a man after God’s own heart. The point is that it’s hard to find examples of Biblical manhood that work well for 21st century families.