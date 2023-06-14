In honor of Father’s Day, I thought I would turn to the Bible to answer the question, “What makes a good father?” It turns out that fatherhood in the Bible is a mixed bag of deceit, lies, adultery, murder, war, and drunkenness. At least in the Old Testament. In the New Testament, Jesus is single and childless and most of the disciples have left their families to follow an itinerant rabbi. Paul advises early Christian disciples to remain as he is, unmarried and childless. The world is coming to an end soon.
Ancient filial customs were quite different from our accepted modern standards. While certain forms of incest were prohibited, Abraham could rightfully claim that his wife Sarah was his half-sister. After a hard night of partying, Noah was caught drunk and passed out by his sons. Moses was too busy leading the people of Israel through the wilderness to have any time for his children. Later he took a foreign wife, angering his family with his betrayal. King David, the daddy of all leaders, was an adulterer and a murderer, even if he was a man after God’s own heart. The point is that it’s hard to find examples of Biblical manhood that work well for 21st century families.
There is one story, however, that provides a genuine model for a father’s love. It’s found in the Gospel of Luke. Religious leaders are upset that Jesus eats with sinners and tax collectors. Jesus counters with three short parables about lost things to illustrate his mission. The story Jesus tells about a father and his two sons is often mislabeled as “The Prodigal Son.” It really ought to be called “The Good Father.”
In this story, the younger son asks his father for his inheritance. He’s ready to go out and see the world. He wants what’s coming to him, and he can’t wait for his father to die. The obliging father gives him what he wants, perhaps knowing the catastrophe that awaits his wayward son. Sure enough, the son squanders his inheritance in riotous living. One day he comes to himself and realizing how he has wasted his life, he heads home, hoping that he might at least be a servant in his father’s house.
As the younger son approaches home, the father sees him in the distance and has compassion. The father runs to greet him with his best robe, rings and sandals. He gives him an enormous welcome home party and shouts to everyone “This son of mine was lost and now is found.” He is overjoyed to have his lost son back home, and he wants everyone to celebrate.
The point of the parable is that God is like this father, full of compassion, forgiving of all things, ready to drop everything and welcome us home when we have wandered away, and up for a big party to celebrate our turn around. This father in the Bible models God’s unconditional love for his children. Jesus tells the story to show us that God is to be trusted as our good father. This father loves with a deeply forgiving heart. This wise father sees our human faults not through the hard lens of judgment, but through the malleable lens of compassion. The primary attribute of the father is compassion. A good father has compassion. A good father forgives with unconditional love.
Remember all those flawed fathers in the Old Testament? The one thing they had in common was a call from God who loved them no matter what terrible things they did. The Hebrew word for this kind of love is “hesed” or lovingkindness. God our Father offers lovingkindness toward all. As we honor and remember our own fathers, however good or
complicated those relationships may be, we can trust that God’s love for us never wavers. There is always a father waiting to welcome us home with a big party because everything that is lost will one day be found. What makes a good father? According to Jesus, a good father shows compassion, forgiveness, and lovingkindness. And he throws a really excellent party! Happy Father’s Day!
