Region play is finally here. Temple versus Heard County has been a heated contest in years past, but this year’s iteration was not quite as dramatic. The Heard County Braves walked away with a 49-20 win over the Temple Tigers.
Heard County started out with a tone setter. It was a 45-yard run by quarterback Maurice Fench that immediately flipped the field.
But after two more plays, Temple forced Fench to fumble, and the Tigers were set up on offense. That Tigers’ drive ended in a punt, and after all that commotion, the game was right back where it started — at 0-0.
On the next opportunity, Heard County would not be stopped. The Braves rushed for the first score and virtually took control of the game after that.
On Temple’s second series, Heard County’s defense called in a blitz, flew past the line of scrimmage, and forced a loss of four yards on third down. The Tigers were forced to punt yet again.
Heard County continued to dominate the line of scrimmage and drove for another score. Fench rushed for a TD to make it 14-0, Heard County.
In the next few series, Heard County recovered a muffed kickoff and forced another punt on defense. The Braves capitalized on both of these possessions, and Temple was down 28-0 with about three minutes remaining until the half.
Then, the Tigers finally got some energy on offense thanks to quarterback, Cam Vaughn. Vaughn had key rushes on their last drive before the half, and he ended the drive with an important TD throw into traffic. Shemar Wicker jumped to complete the impressive score putting the Tigers on the board before halftime.
Temple used that momentum after halftime and with a long kickoff return by Vic Edwards that put the Tigers into Heard territory. However, Heard’s defense came up with a strong stop on 4th down.
What looked like a hopeful second half start for the Tigers was stopped. Heard County drove down the field again and put up another rushing TD.
Now down 35-7, Vaughn and Wicker connected on yet another impressive passing TD. Wicker rocketed past the Braves’ secondary, and Vaughn threw a dart. Wicker didn’t miss a step, and he jogged into the end zone to bring the gap to 35-14.
Heard County marched down the field yet again, though, and the Braves reinforced their lead with two more rushing TDs in the fourth quarter. Despite a last second TD rush by Vaughn, that wrapped things up at 49-20.
Heard County finished with seven rushing TDs, and their defense was able to hold off Temple’s attacks for the majority of the night.
