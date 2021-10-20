The Sixth annual Fashion Ferst fundraising event hosted by Ferst Readers focused not only on the latest clothing trends, but the promotion of early learning in language, nutrition and literacy.
The event was held Oct. 20, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Sunset Hills Country Club, located at 1 Club Drive.
Ferst Readers of Carroll County is a non-profit organization whose mission is to develop literacy among children aged from birth to five.
The donations goes toward funding free, new, quality, age-appropriate books for registered children in Carroll County. It is estimated that $40 is the cost for one child’s entire year of books.
“The books come in the mail every month, and are addressed to the children,” said Susan Fleck, one of the event's organizers.
Fashion Ferst is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers. The Fashion Ferst Committee includes co-chairs Paige Colpini and Leanna Schulenburg.
Other members are Erin Brannon, Michelle Conerly, Jill Duncan, Laurie Fleck, Susan Fleck, Susan Hamrick, Karen Hartley, Annette Jones, Sherrie Norton, Patsy Rhodes, Gloria Stewart, Kate Stone, Jeannie Williams, and Kay Wilson.
The event showcased the latest fashion trends provided by Dillard’s, a department store located at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. Guests could purchase the items after the show ended.
Models were featured in three different looks. The first look was called "This Is Us," the second was "Uptown Girl," and the third was "Oh What a Night."
The models were Rose Blackmon, Michelle Conerly, Betsy Barnes Grisham, Marilyn Hubbard, Gena Little, Crystal Lovvorn, Katy Mills, Nalini Narayan, Evalyn Parrish, Beth Reid, Courtney Walker, and Tina White.
Bids for different items such as Ray band sunglasses and more were auctioned off after the last model from each scene had walked down the runway.
Fleck said her favorite part of the show was being able to socialize and see all of the pretty clothing. But, the main thing, she said, was being able to give to the Ferst Readers organization.
“It’s about supporting Ferst Readers,” said Fleck. “And who doesn’t love a fashion show?”
