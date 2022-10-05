Final walk

As the fashion show came to a close, the models did a final walk across the runway together. Ferst Readers of Carroll County hosted their sixth fashion show, Fashion Ferst, on Wednesday to bring in funds to support their initiative of mailing free books to children each month.

 Photo by Kennae Hunter

