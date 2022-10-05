Ferst Readers of Carroll County hosted its sixth fashion show, Fashion Ferst, on Wednesday to bring in funds to support their initiative of mailing free books to children each month.
Fashion Ferst fall/winter show was held Wednesday, Oct.5, at the Sunset Hills Country Club, to raise proceeds for Ferst Readers of Carrollton.
This is the sixth fashion show the organization has held and it would have been the seventh, but one year was skipped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Susan Fleck, Fashion Ferst Committee Member and retired co-chair, this year was the first time the models were pairs of mothers and daughters.
Each year, the models are always locals of Carroll County and there is a new set of women each year to allow everyone who wants a chance to participate.
The models’ ages ranged from early 20s to 70s with the oldest model being 78. This year’s models were Tressa Kelly, Bree Kelly, Merritt Lane, Corbett Lane, Lynne Sammon, Meredith Sammon, Kay Stone, Kate Stone, Kathy Strickland, Molly Kate Strickland Holmes, Janet Wysoczynski, Kendra Wysoczynski.
The models’ fashion was provided by Dillard’s at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. Mellissa Pierce, a stylist at Dillard’s, paired the women with outfits that matched their measurements for them to strut down the runway.
Dillard’s Douglasville Retail Manager John Duffie was also present as a commentator.
The models had three scenes, which were daytime drama, date night and diva. In between scenes, Auctioneer Cade Parian assisted with selling local artists’ pieces, which some sold for as much as $1,000.
According to Ferst Readers Chairman Karen Hartley, who has been a part since the organization’s inception, Fashion Ferst is their biggest fundraiser of the year that many community members look forward to. The average amount of funds earned during this fundraiser is approximately $30,000, per Hartley.
Ferst Readers is a national organization serving kids in multiple states. According to Hartley, the Carroll County chapter, organized in 2004, currently provides books monthly to about 3,000 kids aged newborn to five years old, which is about half of the kids in the county. All of the surrounding counties also have Ferst Readers organizations.
“The selection of the books is actually a role of the larger organization. They have a committee of people who work with three publishers, who are all in Georgia, to select the books, so the books are age appropriate. The book that a newborn gets is different from the book that a two year old gets or a four year old gets. That book list is updated every year,” Hartley said.
Parents can register their babies at Tanner in the nursery when they are born or if they found out about the organization after a year or so, they can register online at the Ferst Readers website.
“Our mission is to provide tools to parents to encourage early childhood learning with reading and talking to children. We do that by mailing books to the children each month for the first five years of their life, if they register at birth. We encourage parents to read a newsletter that goes with each book that really helps that parent, do some other activities with their children and share it and the newsletters actually tied with a particular book that they’ve received,” Hartley said.
