Time flies.
Cotton Mill Farmers Market begins its 21st year in operation with its summer market grand opening on April 2.
According to a release issued on Monday, “all local farmers, food vendors, and crafts make up this true outdoor farmers market.”
The market is located at 609 Dixie Street, with the entrance and parking behind the site off Ambulance Drive. It is adjacent to the new Carrollton Greenbelt spur that links to downtown Carrollton. Hours are set for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., rain or shine, according to the release.
Since the beginning in 2002, the market has partnered with Tanner Health System and “is grateful for its continued support and utilization of its property for the market,” the release stated.
A special program called Georgia Fresh for Less allows SNAP/EBT recipients to double the value of their benefits for food purchased at the market as well.
“It’s a very short supply chain when the farmer lives down the road”, said Wendy Crager of Crager Hager Farm. “I’ve been one of the farmer vendors since that first day in 2002. It is so rewarding every Saturday to see the appreciation on our customers’ faces because they know they are buying the freshest and healthiest food possible, and supporting our local farmers and economy.”
On opening day, patrons can expect to find strawberries, goat cheese, grass fed beef, pastured pork and chicken, lettuce, chard, kale, spring onions, spinach, turnips, breads, pastries, and eggs. There will also be jams, cut flowers and crafts.
Only local farmers, food producers, and artists are allowed, according to the release. That includes Carroll County and adjacent counties, including Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama.
“This market was born out of the need to reconnect consumers to the farmers in the community,” the release stated. “It gives local growers a direct marketing outlet to retail their produce. It has become a gathering place for folks to see their friends and buy really fresh food.”
Small scale gardeners as well as farmers and food producers are welcome to apply to be vendors at the market
Information can be obtained by visiting www.cottonmillfarmersmarket.org..
